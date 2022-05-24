ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Still Can't Get Over Chloe Sevigny's Sheer Ruffled Wedding Dress—We've Never Seen Anything Like It!

By Marissa Matozzo
Most ensembles Chloë Sevigny steps out in feature one-of-a-kind pieces, as she is an eternal style icon. Naturally, the Girl from Plainville star, 47, chose an exquisite and intricate wedding dress like no other. Sevigny and her longtime love, art gallery owner Siniša Mačković, initially married in March 2020, but just held another more intimate celebration for friends and family last week in her hometown of Darien, CT.

Sevigny’s sheer, elegant ceremony dress was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier and featured ruffle detailing, a matching veil and cascading, floor-sweeping fabric. The Kids alum’s gown was custom made and inspired by a look from the luxury French label’s Haute Couture SS22 collection.

While walking down the aisle, Sevigny carried a bouquet of calla lilies tied together with a long, pink ribbon and wore her blonde locks into a timeless updo. Stunning!

Later on at the reception, Sevigny rocked several outfit changes, notably donning a long-sleeved white mini dress from Loewe that featured sheer, floral lace fabric. (And she didn’t stop there!) The Big Love actress topped off the evening in a sultry, skintight Mugler sheer lace catsuit with matching gloves, a corseted waist and flared bottoms.

As many fans put it in her comment section, “how could we ever” pick a “fave bridal look?” Sevigny really can do it all. Along with beautiful wedding photos uploaded to IG for her thousands of followers, Sevigny shared a sweet video of her and her new husband riding off in a vintage convertible. A sign hung off the back of it, reading “Just Married.” Congrats!

