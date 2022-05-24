Sanchos Broken Arrow Might Lose Their Liquor License

DENVER (CBS4)– As more people adopted pets during the pandemic, the opposite is happening now. More pets are being surrendered to animal shelters. (credit: Getty Images) The Denver Animal Shelter has reached what they are calling a “capacity crisis” for dogs and small animals. They are asking the community for help. “People are going back to work, and travel is opening back up again. We see some of those animals coming back because they are no longer a good fit for the person’s lifestyle,” said Meghan Dillmore, Services Manager at the Denver Animal Shelter. So far this year, the shelter has seen a 35%...

