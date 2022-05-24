Sanchos Broken Arrow Might Lose Their Liquor License
By Daniel N Fisher
For decades, Sancho s Broken Arrow on Colfax has been the go to spot to pre party before shows at the Fillmore. The Grateful Dead theme was welcoming for many, but that could all be drawing to a close, thanks to accusations of drug...
By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | Following a Denver Police Department investigation that began in January 2021 and ran into April of this year, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses is seeking the suspension or revocation of the liquor licenses of Sancho’s Broken Arrow and So Many Roads Brewery over a number of allegations, including cocaine dealing by a staffer and the sale of alcohol to underage individuals.
Ajoya wants to bring drive-thru marijuana sales to Lakewood, but it's content with launching a brand-new store in the meantime. The longtime medical marijuana dispensary closed up shop at 11950 West Colfax Avenue this spring, then reopened a few weeks later less than a mile up the road. Ajoya's new location debuted at 10590 West Colfax Avenue on May 13, and now offers both medical and recreational sales.
There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
GREELEY, Colo. — A traffic stop last week in Greeley led to the discovery of a lot of drugs and cash in the vehicle, police said Friday. Greeley Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a call of suspicious activity May 19 at a home in the 1700 block of 28th Street, according to a news release.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says 50-year-old Daniel Stonebarger, of Highlands Ranch, was sentenced to 41 months in Federal Prison. Officials say between April 5, 2020 and June 10, 2020 Stonebarger submitted several fraudulent “applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans...
Maybe this will make a dent in the problem… — We recently covered just how out of control car theft is in the Denver metro area (if you missed that story, check it out here). Now 11 people have been busted for allegedly being pat of an auto theft ring. They’re accused by the Denver District Attorney’s Office of stealing at minimum 130 cars valued at over $3 million.
The driver accused of hitting and killing a person on Pearl Street in April is now being charged with one count of second-degree murder. Alan Moody, 21, was originally charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury and false reporting. Moody at a hearing...
Paradice Island is the city’s outdoor game-themed leisure pool located at the east end of Pioneer Park. The first of its kind in Commerce City and a state-of-the-art aquatic facility, the 2-acre center features:. A 5,000-square-foot zero-depth leisure pool. Three water slides (speed, body flume and inner tube) A...
Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis. Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on...
DENVER (CBS4)– As more people adopted pets during the pandemic, the opposite is happening now. More pets are being surrendered to animal shelters.
(credit: Getty Images)
The Denver Animal Shelter has reached what they are calling a “capacity crisis” for dogs and small animals. They are asking the community for help.
“People are going back to work, and travel is opening back up again. We see some of those animals coming back because they are no longer a good fit for the person’s lifestyle,” said Meghan Dillmore, Services Manager at the Denver Animal Shelter.
So far this year, the shelter has seen a 35%...
DENVER (CBS4) – A 50-year-old Highlands Ranch man, Daniel Stonebarger, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Thursday after he received nearly $900,000 in federal and state pandemic relief funds intended for struggling businesses.
Stonebarger lied on applications, according to the plea agreement in the case, and spent some of the received money on a car for his wife, plastic surgery for a relative, jewelry, travel and resort purchases, bridal expenses, a weight loss program and a Peloton exercise machine.
“This defendant was a criminal opportunist who took advantage of what he saw as easy money through programs created to keep...
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs woman says a local police department is holding her car hostage. Sara Shelby says the car was wrongfully towed, after being abandoned by thieves, but she still needs to pay to get it out of an impound lot. "I will come and pick it up, I just want my
The post Woman says Manitou Springs Police found her stolen car, then wrongfully towed it and stuck her with bill appeared first on KRDO.
Denver has many streets that present dangers to drivers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and bike riders. But twenty stand out above the rest, and six have each seen more than 100 traffic deaths or serious injuries in under a decade. Since 2020, Westword has compiled lists of the most dangerous streets in...
Cripple Creek Arrest Reports for 05/15/2022 to 05/21/2022. 05-19-2022 Samuel Eduardo Samora, 75 years old of Trinidad, was summonsed and released for10-6-40 Urination/Defecation in Public. 05-21-2022 Rio Damian Grainick, 47 years old of Boulder, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for 18-6-803.5: Violation of a Protection Order...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
