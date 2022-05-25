ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Draper takes early lead in state Senate race

By James Bennett, Executive Editor, jbennett@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
Wendy Ghee Draper poses with Gov. Kay Ivey in Anniston on Friday.  Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Anniston attorney Wendy Draper took an early lead in the state Senate District 12 race Tuesday night.

With 29 of 45 precincts reporting in Calhoun County, Draper was leading with 3,301 votes (37.75 percent), according to Calhoun County Sheriff's elections web site.

In Talladega County, she leading as well. She had 1,820 votes or 50.63 percent for a total of 5,121.

Businessman Keith Kelly was second with 3,194 (36.52 percent). In Talladega County, he had 1,151 votes (32 percent) for a total of 4,345.

Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis was trailing with 2,250 (25.73 percent) in Calhoun County and only 624 in Talladega County.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote, there will be a runoff June 21.

The runoff winner, who will face Democrat Danny McCullars in November, will replace the retiring Del Marsh in the state Senate.

