ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport tourism industry works to accommodate guests booked at hotel damaged in fire

By TEMI-TOPE ADELEYE, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Wayfinder Hotel in Newport is facing a major challenge as it works to accommodate thousands of current and future guests this summer after a massive fire. The hotel's hospitality and tourism is taking a huge hit. This summer season was about to kick...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket fish and chips shop marks 100 years in business

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Ye Olde English Fish and Chips in Woonsocket celebrated 100 years in business with a three-day special this week. The restaurant has been serving seafood since 1923. The fish gets shipped to Rhode Island from Alaska. "My grandfather brought the recipe over from England. It...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Richmond, Rhode Island — May 28, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Gas prices could impact camping at Rhode Island state parks

(WJAR) — Ernie Moreira and his friends are ready for Memorial Day weekend at Fishermen's Memorial State Park and Campground in Narragansett. "It's the first time out for the season so it is exciting this is what kicks off summer," Moreira said. He said he has been booking a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
Turnto10.com

Family offers reward in search for East Greenwich woman reported missing

Family members are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of an East Greenwich woman reported missing. Charlotte Lester, 44, was last seen on May 16 in the Apponaug section of Warwick. She's about 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Police found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Comedy Club#The Wayfinder Hotel#Wayfinder
Newport Buzz

Best Memorial Day Weekend Music and Events in Newport, RI

Time for summer 2022. This is what we train for all year, folks. LFG!!!!. Boots on the Ground for Heroes by @OperationStandDown at Fort Adams May 27th – 30th, 2022. ▶ Sunday Event: 5PM – 6PM Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard. Admission is free for all attendees.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Lincoln fireworks celebration postponed

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Lincoln Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration, which was scheduled for Saturday night, is postponed due to weather concerns. The fireworks celebration will take place at 135 Old River Rd. on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. The Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Post Parade Celebration will...
LINCOLN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Netflix
Turnto10.com

Bally's announces marijuana policy

LINCOLN — With the Governor signing the bills to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island, Bally's Inc. announced its upcoming policy on marijuana use at the casinos. Bally's Inc. will not allow marijuana smoking inside the Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort in Lincoln or at the Tiverton Casino & Hotel.
LINCOLN, RI
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Get Burgers in Rhode Island

This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Charlestown home damaged in fire

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Charlestown home was heavily damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Ross Hill Road at at about 4 a.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
ABC6.com

Commercial truck tips over on I-195 west in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — There was a truck tip-over on the highway in Swansea on Saturday evening. Fire crews responded at about 6:30 p.m. under the Maple Street overpass on I-195 West. When ABC6 News crews arrived to the scene, they saw a commercial vehicle flipped over on its...
SWANSEA, MA
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

WATCH: Young Whale Plays Near New Bedford Coast

NEW BEDFORD — Two boat captains with a local marine assistance company spotted a young whale apparently frolicking in the water just about a mile off New Bedford on Wednesday — and they captured the moment on video. TowBoatU.S. New Bedford owner Capt. Clint Allen said his son,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy