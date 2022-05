LIMESTONE - Shentonta Faye Hardin, 75, Limestone passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Erving Hardin & Juliette Pierce Hardin. She was a 1965 graduate of Unaka High School and East Tennessee State University. Shentonta was a retired Social Worker. She loved spending time with her family, going shopping and reading her Bible. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Michael Todd Thomas and Clifton Gale “Pooh” Thomas and two grandsons: Kendell Aaron Hartman and Clifton George Thomas.

LIMESTONE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO