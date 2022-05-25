ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Shelly Echols wins rematch to take Republican nomination for state Senate District 49

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpMd4_0fpIf7C000
Shelly Echols, Candidate for state Senate District 49, watches returns come in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Jaemor Farms. - photo by Scott Rogers

Shelly Echols made the leap from Hall County commissioner to prospective state senator Tuesday, beating rival Scott Gibbs in a rematch.

Echols celebrated her victory for the state Senate District 49 Republican nomination May 24 at Jaemor Farms, surrounded by dozens of friends and family members huddled around outdoor television screens updating results. Echols won 60.1% of the vote.

“Too often Republicans just rip each other apart, and people don’t like that. So, I’m glad that we kept it positive, and I appreciate that he and Richard (Straut) both kept it on message,” Echols said.

Echols won her first race against Gibbs for Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3 in 2018 with about 72% of the vote. She decided to run for commission after the county had planned to relocate four ambulances out of rural Hall County for the benefit of more urban areas. She criticized Gibbs’ position on the issue at the time and cruised to a landslide victory against the former commissioner.

Echols decided to run for state Senate after Sen. Butch Miller announced his run for lieutenant governor. Miller is the president pro tempore of the Senate and has held his District 49 seat since 2010.

During her campaign for state Senate, Echols, who is a former teacher, focused on issues related to education, saying cameras should be placed in all classrooms and that recently passed legislation aimed at removing critical race theory from public schools and creating more transparency didn’t go far enough.

Like some other Hall County Republicans, she has said she would be in favor of a consumption tax instead of a state income tax but would want the income tax eliminated gradually rather than all at once.

Echols will face Democrat Jody Cooley in the Nov. 8 general election.

She was joined by a few other Republican candidates at her election night party, including Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, who ran unopposed, Mark Pettitt of the Hall County Board of Education and Gregg Poole, who is running for Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7e0W_0fpIf7C000
Shelly Echols, candidate for state Senate District 49, and husband Drew watch returns come in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Jaemor Farms. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Georgia investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election ramps up

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia measures to create 3 new cities fail in primary vote

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Voters in an affluent suburban Atlanta county rejected ballot measures that would have turned three mostly white areas into their own cities. The three cities would have wrested key decision-making power from Cobb County, where the election of three Black women in 2020 gave Democrats control of the county commission for the first time in decades.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Midterm updates | Warnock wins Georgia Senate primary

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections. Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. The junior senator and pastor is seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate after winning...
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

Voters Reject Atlanta-Area Cityhood Proposals

“Voters defeated ballot referendums for three unincorporated areas that were hoping to turn into the newest cities of Cobb County, just west of Atlanta,” reports Brentin Mock in Bloomberg CityLab. The communities of East Cobb, Los Mountain, and Vinings started agitating for cityhood after Cobb County proposed zoning reforms...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Several Georgia primary races head to June runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Senate#Senate President#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hall County Board
WGAU

Ga DOT hosts forum on plans for 316-Jimmie Daniel Rd

A virtual presentation and question and answer session on plans for a $75 million facelift for Highway 316 at Jimmie Daniel Road starts at 4 o’clock this afternoon. The two-hour forum, linkable from the Oconee County government website, focuses on a Georgia DOT plan to replace the busy intersection with an interchange and two traffic circles. It’s a project with a three-year construction timeline, one that could get underway in 2024.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
vnexplorer.net

Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
nowhabersham.com

Nearly a century of Georgia newspapers now freely available online

Georgia Public Library Service and the Digital Library of Georgia are pleased to announce the addition of over 53,000 pages of newspapers dating from 1877-1967 to the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) portal. The portal is the largest provider of free online access to digitized licensed and public domain Georgia newspapers and currently includes titles dating from 1763-2021.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

More than 400 new jobs coming to North Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – During a virtual press conference, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced that 470 new jobs will be coming to Dalton, Georgia. According to the press release, Dalton-based Qcells will expand its solar module manufacturing facility, investing $171 million. “Today, I can announce that nearly 500 new jobs are coming to Whitfield […]
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Second homeless man killed in less than year in Georgia city

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia say a homeless man shot and killed another resident of the same Gainesville homeless camp on May 13. Local news outlets report Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Billie Lee Davis, 37.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
187
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy