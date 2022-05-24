Local student makes Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln

With the 2022 Nebraska Cornhusker baseball season coming to a disappointing close, Aaron and Todd reflect on the season and take a little time to discuss the future. For a team that came off such a successful 2021 season with the promise of continued success, a 23-30 record and sitting on the sideline while eight other Big Ten teams get to play in Omaha, leaves a bad taste in the mouths of anyone associated with Big Red baseball.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO