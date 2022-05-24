Local student makes Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The airline industry says the number of employees they’ll need within the next ten years is alarming. That’s why Lincoln Public Schools and Duncan Aviation are teaming up to expose students to a variety of aviation careers. LPS received $3,335,000 from Duncan Aviation to...
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth’s Lyndsey Caba was out to eat with her dad when she suddenly found some clarity. “I was just like, ‘I’m going to go run,’” Caba said. In this instance, Caba’s urge to run meant that she was ready to commit to Nebraska Wesleyan’s cross country and track programs.
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska baseball program received another pledge from a JUCO standout on Thursday. This pledge came from infielder Blake Mozley. Mozley played two seasons at Missouri State before playing at Johnson County Community College last year, where he hit .396 with 10 home runs and 65 RBI. Mozley...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Emmy Jo, a school teacher in Lincoln, Nebraska is also an indie-pop singer/songwriter outside of the classroom. She partnered with Los Angeles-based Film Director Detric Cook, originally from Lincoln, to create a music video for her single "yellow year." The former Family, Consumer, and Science Teacher spent...
(LINCOLN, Neb. May 26, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts and Treasurer John Murante joined together to call attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring May 29, 2022, as National 529 Day in Nebraska. “The future of tomorrow is...
With the 2022 Nebraska Cornhusker baseball season coming to a disappointing close, Aaron and Todd reflect on the season and take a little time to discuss the future. For a team that came off such a successful 2021 season with the promise of continued success, a 23-30 record and sitting on the sideline while eight other Big Ten teams get to play in Omaha, leaves a bad taste in the mouths of anyone associated with Big Red baseball.
The football scholarship offers continue to come in for Kade McIntyre. On Thursday, the University of Nebraska joined such schools as Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Wyoming in extending an offer to the Archbishop Bergan junior. McIntyre announced the offer on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound multi-sport athlete caught 37...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha held its first goat yoga session on Monday. The Center for Healthy Living decided to host the event to give its campus a mental health break while also having fun with fitness. “We chose to host a...
OMAHA — Demolition is underway on one of the oldest residence halls on Creighton University’s campus. Construction crews started tearing down Gallagher Hall, which is on the southwest edge of Creighton's campus, last week Tuesday. As of Friday morning, about 15% of the five-story building had been demolished,...
OMAHA, Neb. — Outside the Roessner’s house, chimes blow in the wind. But inside, it’s silent. It wasn't always that way. Barb and Jason Roessner’s daughter Paige was born on March 14, 2004. Pictures show her personality and her love for softball. “Some people would always...
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha and Lincoln are both in the top 30 best places to live in the country,according to U.S. News. Omaha squeaked in at No. 29. The site said rent prices are slightly lower than the national average. But it also said Nebraska is one of the most expensive states to own a car.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story originally ran in the Flatwater Free Press. Kerry and Vicky Blacketer have lived in their North Omaha home for nearly 16...
For the second year in a row, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately for college football fans, this game will not be played under the lights. It was just announced that Nebraska's showdown with Oklahoma on Sept. 17 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
OMAHA, Neb. — Millard Education Association president Tim Royers said several teachers reached out after the tragedy in Texas. "I think there's generally fewer questions being asked [by teachers] and more just general anxiety and worry about, 'you know that could have been my building and not a building in Texas.'"
It's one of the most popular stops to Omaha's Blackstone District, with lines often winding out the door!. Coneflower Creamery is the brainchild of co-owners Brian Langbehn and Katie Arant. Located on Farnam Street, they're sure to have some of the most creative and delicious ice cream flavors you can find!
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday that she married Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke in a private ceremony on Wednesday. "Kevin and I met 45 years ago in St. Louis when he was in medical school at St. Louis University and I was a critical care nurse at St. Louis University Hospital," Stothert said in a statement.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hundreds of organizations took part in the Give to Lincoln Day campaign. One of those was the Beatrice Humane Society. It brought some puppies to Tower Square near 13th and P Street. There was a large gathering of other organizations there also trying to get...
Nebraska football welcomed one of its own back to Lincoln this week with the hiring of Keith Williams. Williams, who played offensive line for the Huskers from 2006-10, has joined the support staff as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was previously the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach...
Saltdogs vs. Exporers (Thurs, May 26) Highlights of the Lincoln Saltdogs' doubleheader sweep over Sioux City. Nebraskans from across the criminal justice system are calling for change when it comes to a broken mental health treatment system for Nebraskans accused of crimes and deemed incompetent to stand trial. 10/11 NOW...
Comments / 0