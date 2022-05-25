ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Home Cameras Capture Man Dragging, Kidnapping Woman in Hialeah

By Jamie Guirola
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome security video outside of a Hialeah home captured an argument gone too far. The incident happened Monday evening and began when the suspect and victim argued over money issues, according to Hialeah Police. In the video, a man is heard slapping a woman on...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 11

Amore Diaz
3d ago

life in prison. prevent a murder next. there are many like him around. Some women choose these type of animals, crying after it's too late 🙏💖🙏

Reply
2
NBC Miami

3 Injured in Fort Lauderdale Stabbing: Police

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 1270 SW 28th Way at approximately 6:19 a.m, according to officials. According to original reports from FLPD, there were three victims wounded in a stabbing. At the scene, FLPD and FLFR were only...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
Hialeah, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Death Of Child Pulled From Homestead Pond Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the death of a child whose body was found in a Homestead retention pond on Friday night. Authorities responded to a gated community in the area of 6th Street and NE 21st Terrace. The 3-year-old boy had gone missing earlier in the day. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The parents of the boy were cooperating with authorities, police said. Police continue to investigate.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building. Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported following shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported following a shooting in Hialeah. The shooting took place near the 2600 block of West 79th Street, at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to officials. Hialeah Police is currently...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

'He's capable of murdering her;' Man charged with stalking ex

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — She was afraid for herself and her children for the past year and a half but admittedly didn't do everything she could to stop it until the morning of April 22. That's when a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy arrived at her home in Wellington...
WELLINGTON, FL
NBC Miami

Investigation Underway After Man Shot in NE Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday in a northeast Miami neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of Northeast 74th Street, with markers indicating several gunshots being fired in the area. Miami Police said officers...
MIAMI, FL
vnexplorer.net

Horrifying moment man, 24, slaps, drags and kidnaps screaming Florida woman after argument 'over money issues' turned violent

Frank Andres Guanche, 24, faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated stalking and false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor charge of battery The female victim is heard on video crying out, 'No! No! as she is being slapped repeatedly, before being dragged by her on the pavement Hialeah City Council member, Monica Perez, who lives next door called 911 Police said the suspect was fighting with the victim over money issues, when the argument became physical At Tuesday's hearing, the female victim told the judge 'it was an argument that just got out of hand. I was not being held against my will' Guanche is currently being held in a Florida jail without bond.
HIALEAH, FL
cw34.com

Counterfeiting, drug suspects may have victimized more than 150 businesses

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are under arrest for passing counterfeit bills, and authorities say they may have struck more than 150 businesses. The Sebastian Police Department issued an alert on a suspect vehicle, and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service coordinated the arrests.
Click10.com

Victim killed in Miami crash identified as local rapper OhTrapstar

One of the three victims killed in a crash in Miami Wednesday morning has been identified as Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23, who was a local rapper known as OhTrapstar. Multiple news outlets reported that Carralero was also the cousin of fellow rappers Lil Pump and Lil Ominous, however a friend of his told Local 10 News Thursday that Carralero actually isn’t related to Lil Pump and Lil Pump hadn’t posted anything about Carralero’s death on social media as of Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL

