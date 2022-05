(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says banning semi-automatic weapons like the one used in the Texas school shooting isn’t the cure for mass shootings. She says you can’t focus on one thing and then there’s a false sense of security that everyone’s going to be safe. She says we all have to be vigilant in our response looking for ways to keep kids and people safe. Reynolds says the School Safety Bureau is submitting applications for federal grants and is coordinating state agency efforts to plan for and respond to threats in Iowa schools.

