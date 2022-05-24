ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers to Announce New GM This Week

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers are down to six finalists for the position, including their own vice president of football and business administration...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

FanSided

Steelers reportedly name new general manager after long search

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired their new general manager, and he was in the organization this whole time. At the end of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers not only began their search to replace quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but also general manager Kevin Colbert. The team revealed that the longtime general manager would stay on until after the NFL Draft. After a lengthy search that included 16 candidates, the Steelers have found their new general manager, and they were in the organization this whole time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Doug Whaley
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

NBC Sports

Former Steelers' scouting director reportedly to join Eagles

The Eagles, who lost vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl to the Steelers earlier this week, have hired Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt. The news was first reported by Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds. The Eagles interviewed Hunt earlier this month and when the Steelers bypassed Hunt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assures 'smooth transition' from Kevin Colbert era

For the first time since the turn of the century, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in the market for a new head of personnel. They found their replacement in house, hiring a key lieutenant of Kevin Colbert's in Omar Khan, who had been groomed to replace Colbert for years. Continuity was important to the Steelers, a club known for refusing to deviate from its tried and true principles. Khan intends to keep things very similar now that he's in charge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Front Office Sports

Omar Khan Goes From Ops Intern to Steelers GM

When it came to hiring a new general manager, the Steelers stayed in-house. Omar Khan, who started with the Saints as an operations intern, joined Pittsburgh as a football operations coordinator in 2001, and most recently served as VP of football and business administration, was officially named GM on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

