Hall County, GA

Open Hall County commission District 3 seat heads to runoff

By Conner Evans
The Times
 4 days ago
Hall County Government Center

David Gibbs had a good lead in the race for Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3 but not enough to avoid a runoff against second place Gregg Poole.

The open seat drew four candidates hoping to fill the vacancy left by Shelly Echols who decided to run for state Senate District 49.

Who are they: Gibbs is the owner of a flooring company in North Hall. He ran for the board’s District 2 in 2018 and lost. Poole is the owner of J&G Contracting in Gainesville and grew up in Gillsville.

How they reacted: “I’m grateful for all the people in Hall County for believing in me and voting for me,” Gibbs said. In the runoff, Gibbs said he would have to keep working hard and make more visits to constituents. Poole said “we’re in it to win it.” He said he may focus more on social media ads in the runoff. “We’ve got some work to do. It’s an uphill battle,” he said. “It’s not insurmountable.”

On the issues: Gibbs has said he would like to focus on affordable housing in the county, but he would not want small lot sizes in North Hall. He said he would want infrastructure improvements made before approving large subdivisions. Poole has said he wants to see more development in East Hall, including trying to attract a grocery store so some residents would not have to drive as far for groceries.

What’s next: Gibbs and Poole will face each other in the June 21 runoff.

