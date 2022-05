Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO