18-Year-Old Student Stabbed Dead During Alexandria Shopping Center Fight (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJgZz_0fpHgSQy00
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

An 18-year-old Alexandria student was killed in a stabbing during a massive group fight at a local shopping center, authorities said.

Luis Mejia Hernandez was injured in a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center, located in the area of the 3600 block of King Street, around 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Alexandria Police said.

The incident involved 30 to 50 people who were fighting in the parking lot, 7News reports. Hernandez was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries were they later died, police said.

"On behalf of the entire Titan staff, I would like to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to Luis’ family and loved ones," said Executive Principal Peter Balas in a statement. Luis will be deeply missed, and will always and forever be a Titan."

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) placed the King Street and Minnie Howard Campuses of Alexandria City High School under a "secure the building" mode as a result of the fight.

The status result in a delayed dismissal and cancellation of after school events as well. The schools will also transition to an asynchronous virtual learning on Wednesday, Balas announced.

Meanwhile, the investigation behind the fight is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-746-6819, email at Christine.Escobar@alexandriava.gov, or call their non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.

