COURT BRIEFS

Teen sentenced to state prison for sneaker theft

WILKES-BARRE — A New Jersey teenager was sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison for stealing two pairs of high-priced sneakers at gunpoint.

Dwayne Quamir Johnson, 19, of Newark, was one of two youths who robbed the owner of Upper Echelon in the area of 20 Susquehanna St., Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 20, 2020, according to court records.

The owner told police he arranged to meet the two men who expressed an interest in buying two pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, valued at $200 each, court records say.

During the sale, one of the men brandished a firearm and demanded the sneakers.

The owner told police he was struck in the head with a the firearm during a struggle.

Johnson was charged as an adult. He pled guilty to charges of robbery and firearms not to be carried without a license in March.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday sentenced Johnson to four-to-10 years in state prison on the charges. Johnson was given credit for 550 days time served at the county correctional facility.

Suspect arrested in child sex sting pleads guilty

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Bensalem pled guilty to soliciting a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Joseph A. Porter, 50, was arrested by Kingston police after several weeks of online communications with who he believed was a teenager but an undercover detective, according to court records.

Porter made multiple sexually explicit comments about what he wanted to do with the boy when they met up, court records say.

Porter pled guilty to charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal solicitation to commit corruption of minors before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough ordered an evaluation of Porter by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria of a violent sexual offender.

Porter, who remains free on $75,000 bail, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31.