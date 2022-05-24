Texas School Shooting: At Least 18 Children, 1 Teacher Dead After Teen Gunman's Rampage

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO