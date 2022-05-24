ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas School Shooting: At Least 18 Children, 1 Teacher Dead After Teen Gunman's Rampage

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas, killed at least 18 elementary school students and one teacher Tuesday afternoon in the deadliest school shooting in the state's history. The suspected shooter, who was identified as Salvador Ramos, was killed by a responding border patrol agent. He had a handgun and...

The Independent

Video shows mass brawl at Arizona high school after father confronts son's alleged bullies

A shocking video revealed the moment a mass brawl ensued in a high school compound in Arizona.More than 30 students were involved in the brawl which broke out between them and a parent of two boys who had come to pick them up from school. The dramatic footage from Tuesday shows Willie Smith, 40, and the students in a massive fight, punching and kicking each other.Mr Smith showed up at the Tuscon High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after a "disturbance" with another group of students.Police said that the father was told to...
CBS DFW

Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

They died with children in their arms: Hero teachers were killed SHIELDING students from Texas gunman while he opened fire slaughtering 19 kids - as it emerges he said 'what do we have here?' after entering classroom

The two teachers killed in the Texas school massacre died heroes trying to protect their students from the gunman who stormed their classroom and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Irma Garcia, 46, and Eva Mireles, 44, were shot dead alongside 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
