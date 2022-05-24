Local News 5 24

And a resident of Franklinton died Saturday afternoon May 28, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1948 and worked as an electric lineman as a young man. Ronnie, better known as “Piss Ant” to his close friends, was in a work-related accident early in life which took his hands/arms, but he never let that stop him from doing what he loved. He loved hunting and the outdoors. Ronnie killed many deer and turkeys throughout his life hunting in areas all around Washington Parish. He also enjoyed running Fox hounds and hanging out with his buddies. Ronnie always liked spending time with his family.

