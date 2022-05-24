Local News 5 24

Bryce Anthony Kaufmann of Slidell, LA, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2022 at the age of 26. He is survived by his parents Chris and Pam Kaufmann; brother Blaine Kaufmann (Macy Grigor); grandmother Ernestine Kaufmann, and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Valentine Kaufmann, Stanley and Marie Jezewski.
May 27, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On May 13, 2022, the Hammond Police Department received reports of several vehicle burglaries that occurred around the Fairway View Drive area. With the assistance of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Amite Police Department, HPD detectives were able to obtain...
It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone who was loved and cherished. Family and friends must now say goodbye to their beloved Shirley Ann Kennedy Losey. Shirley peacefully passed away with family by her side on May 8, 2022, at the age of 80, after a courageous battle caused by cancer. Born in Louisiana on September 29, 1942, to her mother, Gracie Brown Kennedy and father, Felder Vernon Kennedy, she enjoyed many years in Ponchatoula. She later resided in Georgia and Florida and spent her final days with her son in California. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, and her husbands, Wayne Cutrer and Gregg Losey.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Kristian Jackson advanced to the NCAA Division I National Track and Field Championships in the discus for Southeastern Louisiana University Saturday during the final day of the 2022 NCAA East Regional Qualifiers in Bloomington, Indiana at the Robert C. Haugh Complex. Jackson, out of Zachary, Louisiana,...
Salvador “Sal” Anthony DiMaggio, Jr., age 62 of Folsom, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family. Born in Independence, Louisiana, on October 1, 1959, to Salvador “Sam” Anthony DiMaggio Sr. and Elaine Murphy DiMaggio, Sal lived a life that would be the envy of many: one rich in love and laughter.
And a resident of Franklinton died Saturday afternoon May 28, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1948 and worked as an electric lineman as a young man. Ronnie, better known as “Piss Ant” to his close friends, was in a work-related accident early in life which took his hands/arms, but he never let that stop him from doing what he loved. He loved hunting and the outdoors. Ronnie killed many deer and turkeys throughout his life hunting in areas all around Washington Parish. He also enjoyed running Fox hounds and hanging out with his buddies. Ronnie always liked spending time with his family.
And a resident of the Mount Pisgah Community died Saturday afternoon May 28, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She worked alongside her husband in the family dairy business for many years and later enjoyed tending to her pretty flowers and vegetable garden. Mamie was a lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She truly loved the Lord and her church family. She played the piano at countless services through the years and provided meals for any and all events or gatherings the church hosted. Mamie was a blessing to her extended family and deeply cared for all her friends within her church family and community.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Nathaniel Peters a.k.a. “Nancy Peters,” age 27 of Covington, Louisiana, was found guilty by a jury of armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
LAKE CHARLES, La. – Christian Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, as the No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team evened the best-of-three Southland Conference Baseball Championship Series with a 3-2 victory over No. 1 seed McNeese Friday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.
