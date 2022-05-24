This Legendary Hollywood Recording Studio Is Now A Glamorous 3-Story Hotspot

In need of planning the perfect date? We’ve got you covered with Grandmaster Recorders . Whether you’re with friends or on a hot date, this music history-filled spot is the go-to from start to finish. This three-story bar, restaurant, and nightclub was once an iconic Hollywood recording studio. They haven’t forgotten their roots though! You can find music memorabilia throughout their space and even cocktails that pay homage to famous songs and artists.

Start the day off on their sexy rooftop bar with a Hollywood view. It’s the perfect place to catch an L.A. sunset with a cocktail in hand. Here you can begin the date with some appetizers and exclusive cocktails that pay respects to iconic songs—like their ‘Hard To Handle’ mix named after The Black Crowes. This cocktail was made for tequila lovers and includes blanco, house-made grapefruit & beetroot cordial topped with bitters and lime.

It’s time to head on down to their second floor. As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted by a gorgeous dimly lit space accompanied by lush trees. The restaurant is spacious yet intimate. On their menu you can find Italian food with an Australian influence that’s made with local Californian produce. If you’re not sure what to choose, we recommend their creamy Ricotta Gnocchi which includes slow cooked margra lamb, capers, anchovy, and topped with fresh rosemary. Finish off your delicious dinner with their decadent tiramisu that’s in the shape of a mini-album record. It’s the perfect dessert for two, but we won’t judge if you order more than one.

Next, head on downstairs for the perfect end to the night. It’s time to dance under a marvelous disco ball while being in the presence of musical history. Their Studio 71 bar and club is where No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kanye West, and many more icons recorded some of their hit albums. This certainly puts a new meaning behind, “If these walls could talk!”

From cocktails to dinner, and dancing, Grandmaster Recorders is the perfect 3-in-1 spot. While Studio 71 and the Grandmasters rooftop don’t take reservations, it’s highly recommended to do so for their restaurant. Book your table here .

Location: 1518 N. Cahuenga BLVD., Los Angeles, CA 9002812

