ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This Legendary Hollywood Recording Studio Is Now A Glamorous 3-Story Hotspot

By Sophie Len
Secret LA
Secret LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsR3K_0fpHQs7400

In need of planning the perfect date? We’ve got you covered with Grandmaster Recorders . Whether you’re with friends or on a hot date, this music history-filled spot is the go-to from start to finish. This three-story bar, restaurant, and nightclub was once an iconic Hollywood recording studio. They haven’t forgotten their roots though! You can find music memorabilia throughout their space and even cocktails that pay homage to famous songs and artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHW2H_0fpHQs7400
Credit: Grandmaster Recorders

Start the day off on their sexy rooftop bar with a Hollywood view. It’s the perfect place to catch an L.A. sunset with a cocktail in hand. Here you can begin the date with some appetizers and exclusive cocktails that pay respects to iconic songs—like their ‘Hard To Handle’ mix named after The Black Crowes. This cocktail was made for tequila lovers and includes blanco, house-made grapefruit & beetroot cordial topped with bitters and lime.

Credit: Grandmaster Recorders

It’s time to head on down to their second floor. As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted by a gorgeous dimly lit space accompanied by lush trees. The restaurant is spacious yet intimate. On their menu you can find Italian food with an Australian influence that’s made with local Californian produce. If you’re not sure what to choose, we recommend their creamy Ricotta Gnocchi which includes slow cooked margra lamb, capers, anchovy, and topped with fresh rosemary. Finish off your delicious dinner with their decadent tiramisu that’s in the shape of a mini-album record. It’s the perfect dessert for two, but we won’t judge if you order more than one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjfEz_0fpHQs7400
Credit: Studio 71 at Grandmaster Recorders

Next, head on downstairs for the perfect end to the night. It’s time to dance under a marvelous disco ball while being in the presence of musical history. Their Studio 71 bar and club is where No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kanye West, and many more icons recorded some of their hit albums. This certainly puts a new meaning behind, “If these walls could talk!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9Ub3_0fpHQs7400
Credit: Studio 71 at Grandmaster Recorders

From cocktails to dinner, and dancing, Grandmaster Recorders is the perfect 3-in-1 spot. While Studio 71 and the Grandmasters rooftop don’t take reservations, it’s highly recommended to do so for their restaurant. Book your table here .

Location: 1518 N. Cahuenga BLVD., Los Angeles, CA 9002812

In need of more spots like this one? Check out these amazing new L.A. restaurants that you must dine at!

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

This Desert-Themed Rooftop Bar Will Bring Out Your Inner Cowboy

Yee-haw, we city slickers have a new place to quench our thirst. The Desert 5 Spot is a new desert themed-bar that has entered the L.A. scene. They’re bringing the wild west back into the heart of Hollywood. This indoor and outdoor rooftop lounge is decorated in vintage desert decor inspired by classic Palm Springs and old Americana. Here guests can enjoy a 360-degree view of the Hollywood Hills, catch the Hollywood Sign, and a beautiful view of DTLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This Cinema Club Let’s You Enjoy Cannabis And A Movie On A Historic L.A. Rooftop

Calling all film buffs and cannabis fanatics, 420 is every Sunday when it comes to The Cannabis And Movies Club . Every one of their cinema events takes place at the historic Montalban Theater rooftop. Guests in attendance can expect music, fun activities, and delicious food options that will satisfy all your munchies. Doors Open at 5P.M and the movie starts at 7P.M., so you’ll have more than enough time to enjoy industry sponsors. Yes, consumption of cannabis is allowed and even encouraged! The theater has 200 seats allowing plenty of space to bring friends and make new ones.
MOVIES
Secret LA

This Immersive Cocktail Experience Puts An Island Twist On Classic Noir Films

The sultry soirée is filled with interactive characters, Tiki cocktails, and an exclusive dark marketplace. Tiki Noire is coming to Globe Theatre in Downtown LA this July. You’ll get to roam through 3 floors filled with interactive photo displays where atmospheric characters plunge you into the noir films of the 30s and 40s. Follow them as they guide you to a hidden speakeasy to discover wowing magic acts and sultry burlesque performances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in ripped shorts for long-awaited announcement

Carrie Underwood shared some long-awaited news with fans on Monday – but many were left divided by her announcement. The country music singer pulled out all the stops to make sure she looked incredible for her big reveal, rocking a pair of tiny, two-tone denim shorts that featured a frayed hem and ripped detailing on her thighs. Carrie added a matching denim jacket with silver fringing across the sleeves, which she wore over a nude-colored tasseled crop top that highlighted her sculpted abs.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Snoop Dogg turned down $2million offer to DJ a party for Michael Jordan

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he turned down a $2million offer to DJ a party for Michael Jordan. Speaking in a new interview, Snoop, who is known for his astute business dealings and multiple endorsements, discussed some of the deals he’s been involved in and some he’s declined.
NBA
Page Six

Ray Liotta’s death shocks Hollywood, Kim Kardashian apologizes to family, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Stars are mourning the passing of legendary actor Ray Liotta at the age of 67.Kim Kardashian is apologizing to her family for the way her ex-husband Kanye West treated them.And Jon Hamm says Miles Teller once ‘geeked out’ over Prince William’s eyes. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Senior Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
BET

Adele And Rich Paul Move Into $58 Million Mega Mansion In Beverly Hills

Adela and Rich Paul make their relationship official, and have moved in together!. The singer, who rarely speaks about her relationship, posted photos of her and her partner on Instagram. In the snap, the couple is holding the keys to their new house. The couple paid a whopping $58 million for the stunning mega-mansion, but the asking price was $110 million.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Hot Date#Music History#Food Drink#Italian#Australian#Californian
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Is ‘Already Crying’ Ahead of Season 13 Finale

Tonight’s season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles must be jam-packed with sentimental moments. One of its stars certainly is dropping hints that it will be that way. Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Fatima Namazi, posted a snap from tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode. It’s from the office beach party that’s supposed to be the highlight of the hour. The photo features Fatima, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Anna (Bar Paly). Rahimi wrote: THE SEASON FINALE of NCLALA (is) TONIGHT! I’m already crying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Russell Crowe Suffers Unfortunate Loss

Russell Crowe is morning the loss of his "amazing" co-star and a beloved member of his family. The Gladiator actor revealed in a Thursday, May 19 tweet that his horse Honey recently died at the age of 29. Along with being the actor's horse, Honey also starred alongside Crowe in the 2014 film The Water Diviner.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Guitar World Magazine

Bryan Adams: “My most prized guitar is a D-18 Martin acoustic guitar that once belonged to Johnny Cash”

A rock legend checks in, and one question hangs in the air like a recently twanged E chord. What has made Bryan Adams so joyful that he titled his new album So Happy It Hurts?. Just a few moments into our conversation and the reason for the pure unbridled joy relating to the new record becomes perfectly clear. Having been off the road for the longest time since he turned professional, Bryan Adams’ time in the solitary confinement imposed by the pandemic is drawing to a close and a world tour is in the offing once again.
ROCK MUSIC
Secret LA

This Unique Boat Cinema Experience Has Finally Arrived In LA

Combining two of our favorite activities, watching movies and laying on the beach!. LA’s first “movies on the beach” experience, Boat Cinema , has taken over Castaic Lake Park Headquarters. Sitting on the outskirts of LA, Castaic Lake is a fun recreational area home to many activities from camping to water skiing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
432
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy