Greenville, S.C. – Zach Ketterman homered in consecutive plate appearances including a three-run blast to right field in the top of the eighth inning to claw sixth-seeded Western Carolina back within two runs of fourth-seeded UNCG on Friday evening at Fluor Field. However, the seven-run deficit WCU faced through the first five innings proved to be too much to overcome as the Spartans held on to advance with the 9-7 win in the 2022 Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO