BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather is looking excellent for runners in the Vermont City Marathon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s at the start of the race, with dew points in the 40s. Spectators may want to have a light jacket, at least for a little while. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Dew points, however, will remain in the 40s. Memorial Day is looking great, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Just take it easy if you have outdoor activities, as mid 80s is quite warm, but otherwise it will be beautiful.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO