Catching up with John Becker

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me the tax benefits of saving for college. Guest VSAC President Scottt Giles discusses the options. Norwich University’s Phil Susmann explains the recent funding the school has received to expand its cyber security schooling with artificial intelligence. Also we talk with Amy Minor, Vermont Superintendent of the year.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters were able to dodge the raindrops and play their 2022 home opener Friday night at Centennial Field, but they couldn’t hold off a late Westfield charge as the Starfires emerged with a 10-7 win in ten innings. It’s Vermont’s second consecutive extra inning loss to start the season.
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Memorial Day Weekend saw the return of a traveling tribute. The Vermont Thunder Inc. members rode through the state Sunday, leaving from Sharon and making their way through several towns on to Enosburgh. This motorcycle group started in 1992 and they say they are the...
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Thousands of runners and cyclists crossed the finish line of the Vermont City Marathon on Sunday, the first full race in three years. Alicia Dana, an Paralympic medalist from Vermont, was the first to complete all 26.2 miles of the course. She finished in just over two hours — officials were not immediately available to confirm the time.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Runners from around the country descended on the Doubletree in South Burlington Friday for the Sport and Fitness Expo, the first event of Vermont City Marathon weekend. For most runners, it’s a chance to check in for the race, and pick up bibs and t-shirts. For runners from our area, it signals the official start of one of the best weekends of the year.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester’s superintendent has been named the state’s Superintendent of the Year. Amy Minor received the award at the Vermont Superintendents Association annual award dinner last week. Minor has over 20 years of service in the Colchester School District as a paraeducator, science teacher, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent.
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - The baseball and softball programs at Mt. Abraham Union High School are an institution in Bristol. The Eagle girls captured a state title three-peat between 2017 and 2019 and have reached at least the semifinals in five consecutive seasons. The Eagle boys have long been one...
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is celebrating its class of 2022. On Sunday, proud parents and happy graduates attended the graduation ceremony. On Sunday, 461 Bachelor’s degrees were awarded at ceremonies presided over by professors and staff at Middlebury. The commencement speaker was Dan Schulman, CEO of Pay Pal, and a 1980 graduate of Middlebury.
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be plenty of parades happening around Vermont this Memorial Day. For many, it’s a return to normal, including the Vergennes parade. For the past few years, the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, but now the event that started in 1946 is back.
The 2 Best Aquariums in Vermont (Two More Nearby) Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State because it is simply covered in forests. That isn’t the only ecosystem to explore in Vermont, though. It has many rivers and more than 800 lakes. This leaves a whole realm of underwater life to study in the two top aquariums in the state.
ESSEX JUNCTION — In a classroom filled with penguins, Red Sox merchandise and the laughter of his current sixth grade class, humanities teacher Peter Gustafson is working his final weeks before he retires after 42 years of teaching. Gustafson, known as Mr. G by his students, first came to...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Day isn’t about cookouts, parties, or an extra day off - it’s about remembering our fallen heroes. Governor Phil Scott Monday issued the following statement to commemorate Memorial Day:. “Each year, we pause to reflect and celebrate the brave men and women who...
The Waitsfield Conservation Commission has been grappling for quite a while with the issue of a parcel of land, Lot 42 -- a large land-locked parcel of land near the summit of Scrag Mountain with undetermined ownership and which was not part of the town’s grand list for many years.
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a qualified and untapped labor pool just waiting to be discovered in the region’s current labor market crunch, and a Vermont state program is helping make those connections. Like businesses across the region, Dan & Whit’s store in Norwich has struggled to find...
