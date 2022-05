Getting girls scholastic sports on the map wasn’t easy at first, but Ruth Ann Burke had faith that female participation would catch on quickly. Once Burke co-founded the Western Pennsylvania Girls Athletic League in 1971 with Donna Shaver, girls scholastic sports became a reality. In its second year, 51 schools signed up to sponsor girls basketball. Besides that, 26 registered for swimming, 22 for volleyball and 19 for gymnastics.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO