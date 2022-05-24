Paramedic killed after machine falls on her at St. Charles gym

Mostly cloudy, warm and windy today with highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. Outside of an isolated shower or storm this morning the rest of the day should be dry. Stiff south winds will increase between 20 and 25mph with gusts as highs as 40mph at times. Breezy conditions stick around through Monday before our next cold front arrives. So far Memorial Day will be quiet with the exception of the howling wind, before a line of storms gets closer to the area. A few strong storms are possible in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri late Monday night well after sunset before more storms move across the Kansas City area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has elevated the risk for severe weather for parts of our viewing area Tuesday with all hazards possible. Not to mention, with off and on showers and storms moving through the area that does pose a risk for flash flooding. After the front passes temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO