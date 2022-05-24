ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Paramedic killed after machine falls on her at St. Charles gym

By Dan Greenwald
KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CHARLES (KMOV) - A paramedic was killed when part of a machine fell on her as she was working at a...

www.kctv5.com

KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Great pool weather on Sunday, but storm chances early in the work week

A few showers have formed out west and are moving across parts of our viewing area this morning but they will not last. By the afternoon look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy south winds will hold temperatures near 70 degrees through daybreak on Sunday with even warmer temperatures on Sunday. Our focus will turn to a storm system that will drop a cold front across the area by Monday night. This front could spark scattered strong to severe storms in Nebraska and Iowa. If these storms hold together they could reach northwest Missouri before Monday is over. This line of storms will continue pushing south and east across the area on Tuesday before clearing the area on Wednesday. After it passes temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year late in the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm and Windy Sunday

Mostly cloudy, warm and windy today with highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. Outside of an isolated shower or storm this morning the rest of the day should be dry. Stiff south winds will increase between 20 and 25mph with gusts as highs as 40mph at times. Breezy conditions stick around through Monday before our next cold front arrives. So far Memorial Day will be quiet with the exception of the howling wind, before a line of storms gets closer to the area. A few strong storms are possible in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri late Monday night well after sunset before more storms move across the Kansas City area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has elevated the risk for severe weather for parts of our viewing area Tuesday with all hazards possible. Not to mention, with off and on showers and storms moving through the area that does pose a risk for flash flooding. After the front passes temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

