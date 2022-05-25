ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Carpet Interviews At Premiere Of Seth MacFarlane Series ‘The Orville’ Canceled After TX School Shooting

UPDATED with latest : The press line at tonight’s season 3 premiere event for Hulu’s series The Orville: New Horizons has been canceled in light of yesterday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 children and two adults.

It’s the latest showbiz event that’s been scaled down as angry, sad and questioning sentiments are being broadly expressed across the political spectrum in the U.S.

Texas School Shooting: Deadline’s Coverage

The following message was sent to media by Hulu & The Orville Team earlier today:

In light of the tragic events in Texas yesterday, there will no longer be a press line at tonight’s premiere for The Orville: New Horizons . Our deepest sympathies are with the families affected. Thank you so much for your understanding.

The Orville: New Horizons is created, written, produced and directed (the pilot) by Seth MacFarlane, who also stars as Captain Ed Mercer. The show originated in 2017 at Fox, where its first two seasons aired and where MacFarlane also created Family Guy , American Dad! and The Cleveland Show . The Orville has been on a long break and now it’s finally back with its third set to debut June 2 on Hulu.

PREVIOUSLY on May 24 : Just hours before the red carpet premiere celebrating Season 2 of the Apple + series Physical , the event was canceled.

A statement on the decision from the show’s cast and creative team reads as follows:

Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press. We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join us our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event.

“Today’s event” is, of course, the horrific school shooting in which 18 children and one adult were killed this afternoon. It is the deadliest school shooting in the United States since 2012, when a 20-year-old gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT.

The Physical celebration was meant to ring in the show’s 10-episode second season , which will premiere on June 3

Also today, CBS pulled the season finale of FBI . The episode titled “Prodigal Son” involves the team preventing a school shooting.

