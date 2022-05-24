La Mirada Councilman Sarega Has Poor Attendance Record; Father Removed From Latest Meeting

Gil Cedillo couldn’t shut his office door. Something was in the way. It was Rosario Hernandez’s foot. Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”

