La Mirada, CA

La Mirada Councilman Sarega Has Poor Attendance Record; Father Removed From Latest Meeting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilman Andrew Sarega – residents are calling him “Absent Andrew.”. May 24, 2022~La Mirada Councilman Andrew Sarega’s behavior at city council meetings is only upstaged when his father, Ion “John” Sarega, shows up and speaks at public comment. Councilman Sarega can often be seen...

2urbangirls.com

Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan gets ruling in Election Fraud case

COMPTON – A judge has issued their ruling in an election fraud case involving the City’s first Latino Councilman Isaac Galvan. The ruling details four illegal votes were cast for Galvan during the June 2021 General Election, which saw him win by one vote. The ruling now declares Andre Spicer the winner.
capitalandmain.com

While Affordable Housing Disappears Citywide, a Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Gil Cedillo couldn’t shut his office door. Something was in the way. It was Rosario Hernandez’s foot. Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City has no place to store impounded RVs says LAPD Assistant Chief

During Tuesday's police commission meeting, the senior staff at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they can't begin towing RVs that have lined the streets because there is no place to store them.At the meeting, LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said that while the city has 18 official police garages, the only one that can store large vehicles like RVs is already at full capacity. "One of the things the department is working on is safe sites for these vehicles," he said. The city has been looking for ways to solve this issue after they lifted the pandemic-era ban on towing over...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Long Beach Post

4 arrested in timeshare fraud case in Orange County

Two Long Beach residents—the accused ringleader who founded and operated several Orange County-based companies, Michael McDonagh, along with Ruben Ortiz—were among those arrested. The post 4 arrested in timeshare fraud case in Orange County appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LATACO

BREAKING: Street Food Vendors Everywhere Threatened By Santa Monica Senator’s New SB-1290

Last night, Santa Monica Senator Ben Allen took the floor in Sacramento to push and defend SB-1290, a bill he introduced earlier this year that would give California cities the power to re-criminalize street vendors and increase the fines given to them. This new bill, which received a majority vote in the Senate yesterday and is now due to be reviewed in the California State Assembly, effectively modifies Ricardo Lara’s SB-946, which the governor approved in 2018 and was celebrated across the state for finally decriminalizing street vending.
2urbangirls.com

Cannabis linked to CA Democratic Party and Irvine officials in ongoing probe of Angels stadium deal

Cannabis is confirmed to be at the center of the federal probe happening in Orange County. The probe began in Anaheim with the City’s mayor allegedly giving confidential information to the owner of the Angels baseball club to get favorable terms on purchasing the land from the city, and allegedly in exchange for $1 million contribution to an independent expenditure for the re-election of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu.
IRVINE, CA
scvnews.com

County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
worldnewsera.com

Schools adapt in a shrinking Los Angeles Unified

When music teacher Julio Sequeira attended Belmont High School before graduating in 2002, there was a constant hum that echoed through the school hallways. It was the backdrop to every conversation and school lesson. The Westlake school was home to more than 5,000 students at that point, making it easy to get lost in the craziness of the school day, Sequeira remembers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Anti-Asian hate murals vandalized in Alhambra and Cerritos

Two anti-Asian hate murals made by a local artist were vandalized, one of which had a slur painted over it."It breaks my heart to learn that during the AAPI Heritage Month the County-commissioned MariNoami Anti-Asian murals, which were installed at the National Asian Pacific America Families Against Substance Abuse office in Alhambra and the Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos last year, were vandalized — the former with a hateful slur," Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement. The murals were a comic strip with several notable Asian American icons including Grace Lee Boggs, George Takei, Margaret Cho and  Yuri Kochiyama, among many others. Solis said that the slur was quickly removed. "Hate will not be tolerated here," she added. "Hate will be removed when seen and replaced with education and respect for all."
CERRITOS, CA

