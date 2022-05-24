Joel Esparza is named valedictorian at Fohi, will attend Cornell University
5 days ago
Joel Esparza has already attained one of his major goals, and now he will be embarking on another significant objective — succeeding at a prestigious Ivy League university. Esparza was excited to be named the Fontana High School valedictorian of the Class of 2022 during the senior awards ceremony on May...
There is no denying the spectacular academic achievements of the two top students in the Kaiser High School Class of 2022. Valedictorian Amitoj Lobana had a grade point average of 4.95, while salutatorian Jeannette Ciudad-Real compiled a GPA of 4.72. But even though they were very focused on their studies,...
Giuliana Escamilla, a student from Fontana, was recently nominated and accepted to this year's National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM program. NYLF Pathways to STEM is a unique learning experience for bright, forward-thinking elementary school students who will evolve into next-generation innovators, engineers, doctors, software developers, and scientists. Students...
Santos Manuel, the founding leader of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, was awarded In-Memoriam (posthumous) an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from California State University, San Bernardino at the university’s commencement ceremonies Friday evening. The university recognized Santos Manuel, his leadership, and his legacy during the College...
Ryan Seward knew who he was from a very young age. His father and brother were both musicians. Clearly, he would be one as well. He grew up a guitar obsessive. After graduating from Claremont High in 1995, he studied music at Citrus College, learning about composition and harmonic structure, and delving into jazz. He was good. Very good. His path was clear.
Having won the CIF Southern Section title earlier this month, the Etiwanda High School baseball team is now hoping to continue its success in the state tournament. The Eagles are seeded No. 1 in Division 2 in the Southern California Regionals, and they will play at home against Maranatha, the No. 8 seed, on Tuesday, May 31.
Before we quiet down in Orange County on Monday and commemorate the fallen, there will be a whole lot of noise coming from the estimated 10,000-15,000 attendees of Scottish Fest on Saturday and Sunday. Scottish Fest is the largest Scottish/Celtic festival in Southern California, according to organizers and the OC...
A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington. A Catholic mass will take place at 9 a.m., and then a memorial service will occur at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The public is invited to attend these events. Organizations representing local veterans will...
“Pocketbook Sermons and Practices,” a new book by Dr. Rev. Carlos Seals of Fontana, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. “Pocketbook Sermons and Practices” guides the reader through inspirational essays, each ending with an affirmation, a meditation, and a practice. “Use these sermons and exercises and...
Wayne Allen Gray, aka Wagster, was born on June 8, 1955 at the Pomona hospital to mother Dorothy June Gray and father Ira C Gray. Wayne had three sisters named Nancy, Sandy, and Wanda and a brother named Gary. He grew up in Ontario and met his late wife, Lisa,...
The program's expansion is coming after the county received $7 million from California's Department of Health Care Services. The program will add 15 more teams to its existing four and provide service to 15 cities across the county. "With these teams, we're responding to anything that humans can need all...
A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added.
The Love Fontana Festival was recently held at Veterans Park, providing those in attendance with food, favors, fun, and faith. The event is organized annually by the Calvary Chapel Summit Church in partnership with local faith-based, civic, and business organizations, including the City of Fontana and the Fontana Police Officers Association.
Newt’s, a restaurant chain based in Southern Minnesota, has plans to grow beyond Rochester and open its first diner in Apple Valley. The restaurant received approval for its liquor license on May 12 and plans to open the Apple Valley location on July 1, according to the Sun This Week.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former Carmel Valley medical spa doctor was sentenced in federal court following a guilty plea in a case where he reportedly marketed COVID-19 "cure" treatments. Dr. Jennings Staley appeared in court on Friday where he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and two years...
BANNING — It’s 30 minutes to the start of the Banning High spring Green-and-White football scrimmage last Friday. I’m shooting the bull with Bronco coach John Tyree and athletic director Keith Chann. The topic turns to the nearby San Jacinto Mountains and naturally Tyree, a Redlands resident,...
Sadly, last Thursday The Los Angeles Zoo revealed the dismissal of their senior lion couple. These 2 were true examples of how far a relationship can go. A pair that could not think a life without each other.
CERRITOS, Calif. — One of the world's top food and beverage flavor companies is growing its presence in the U.S. market with the opening of an expansive new Southern California facility dedicated to the production of sweet food and beverage flavors. T. Hasegawa USA officially opened a new 60,000-square-foot...
The Huntington, with several gardens over 120 acres, is one of many bucolic spots to pass the time in Southern California. Get lost among transporting grounds within and near the city. If you associate Los Angeles with urban sprawl—well, that’s fair. But it’s so much more than that. And tucked...
The Inland Empire is a broad term that includes many cities within Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For families, that means there are plenty of child-friendly activities available. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to do first. This post contains sponsored and affiliate links. Family Fun in the...
