Prince William’s Face Will Be on the £5 Coin in Celebration of His 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surely making all the final arrangements for their trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom. We’ve known for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance for the historic occasion, though they will be keeping a rather low profile. But a new report suggests there’s one major event where the couple will have a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO