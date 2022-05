Steph Curry has been showered with praise after he led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals yet again as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in 5 games in the Western Conference Finals. This will be the sixth trip to the Finals for Steph in the last eight seasons, and he is in fine form at the moment as well, having just won the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO