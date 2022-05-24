2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: Counties R-W

ATLANTA - The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor now has a Republican candidate. Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller has conceded the race to frontrunner State Sen. Burt Jones, who was back by former President Trump. Jones led the polls on Tuesday with just over 50% of...
ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said he is ready to debate Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker. The incumbent senator said he will commit to three debates with the Georgia football legend between now and November. Warnock and Walker earned their respective party’s candidacy this past Tuesday, but Walker...
Georgia voters can expect a run-off for some candidates after the primary elections. According to Georgia's new voting laws, run-off elections are now four weeks after the primaries. Candidates such as Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall, who both are Democratic candidates running for Lt. Gov., are heading into a runoff, election officials say.
ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
Lucy McBath gives thanks in her celebratory speech after winning the 2022 Georgia primary. McBath is looking to claim a seat for Atlanta's Seventh Congressional District. She will go up against the winner of the Republican primary in November's election.
Herschel Walker addresses his supporters by thanking them and reflecting on what's to come in his journey after winning the GOP Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He will face off against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - It has been more than three months since Ciera Breland, a 31-year-old Indiana mother, was last seen leaving her mother-in-law's home in Johns Creek with her husband. Breland was last seen on the evening of Feb. 24, the Johns Creek Police Department said. Ciera was with...
ATLANTA - Georgia's lawmakers are responding to the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. At least 18 students and a teacher were killed inside Robb Elementary School in tiny Texas town just 75 miles from the border of Mexico. The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds.
LILBURN, Ga. - A growing number of Georgians complain they were tricked into buying expensive rooftop solar power systems, the kind you see advertised heavily on social media. "I really hate that we’re going to have to get involved, but there’s just so many problems," explained Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. "We’re getting lit up at the commission — all five of us — about the problems people are having."
PHENIX CITY, Ga. - Georgia officials have charged an Alabama woman with fraud and multiple counts of forgery for an alleged scheme to stealing thousands from her insurance company. Officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say 29-year-old Meghin Ard of Phenix City, Alabama, has a warrant out for...
Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made and that there should have been an entry as soon as they could have as a way to stop the gunman that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. This response was provided after McCraw stated that "an on-seen commander at the time believed that the incident had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject."
ATLANTA - A storm system will be heading through north Georgia Thursday, bringing threats of heavy rain and the possibility of flooding, hail, or tornados. Thursday morning started with a minimum amount of rain in metro Atlanta. The changes kick in around noon when a cold front pushes in the...
Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made after officers were said to believe the suspect was barricaded inside the classroom instead of being an active shooter resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism on how many children called 911 during the incident, the shooters digital footprint, and the updated timeline provided by McCraw of the steps the gunman took to enter Robb Elementary School and shoot 19 children and two teachers to death.
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services said scammers are using text messages to try to get personal information. Federal investigators reported text message scams have cost Americans millions of dollars. The DDS is warning drivers about the text message that falsely reports a license suspension or claims a...
Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, becomes emotional when asked about the Robb Hill Elementary School shooting incident and how he is feeling. McCraw can be heard saying to forget how he is doing as it's about how the parents and children are doing.
