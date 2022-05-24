ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 most-played games of 2022 so far are somewhat surprising

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
While this fall is arguably a little light on big game releases, we’re still recovering from the flood of incredible titles that already came out in 2022. Heck, I’ve still not even gotten around to Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Dying Light 2 yet. Despite all the bangers coming out, old games are still dominating everyone’s free time.

On Tuesday, NPD Group executive director and video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella revealed the most-played titles of 2022 are thus far. Low and behold, it’s mainly multiplayer mainstays like Call of Duty: Warzone. Games with constant DLC drip-feeds like Sims 4 and Minecraft also take up a massive chunk.

The entire list is available below. Have to say, I’m stunned that there’s not a single game released in 2022 listed — not even Elden Ring, despite its staggering success.

As Piscatella notes, several of these games are ancient. Minecraft came out in November 2011 (and was in early access before that), while GTA 5 launched in September 2013. Astonishingly, World of WarCraft is in the top 20! Somehow loads of people are still loving an MMORPG from 2004.

So yeah, next time someone complains that this fall will be slow, remind them that most people play old stuff apparently.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Minecraft
