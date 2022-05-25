ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wins GOP Nomination For Arkansas Governor

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5UFL_0fpGtmkA00

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win Arkansas’ Republican gubernatorial primary, putting another close ally of former President Donald Trump within a stone’s throw of a governor’s mansion.

Sanders will face Democrat Chris Jones, who is projected to win his own primary, in November.

Sanders, a former White House press secretary for Trump who was regularly criticized for her lies and obfuscation behind the podium , announced her bid in January 2021.

“I’ve been tested under fire, successfully managing one crisis after another, in one of the most difficult, high-pressure jobs in all of government,” she said at the time. “With the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense.”

If she wins in November, Sanders will follow in the footsteps of her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), who served in Little Rock from 1996 to 2007.

“I love the people here, and I think that we can do things that help improve the lives of every Arkansan,” Sanders told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette this month.

Sanders has spent the past months campaigning against the threat of Democratic “indoctrination” and “critical race theory” in schools ― conservative dog whistles that have driven the recent wave of book bans, restrictions on teaching U.S. history, and anti-LGBTQ bills like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Trump endorsed Sanders shortly after she announced her bid last year, and current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) endorsed Sanders as his replacement in November, saying she had “ earned ” the nomination.

“The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor, and she has my full support,” he said at the time.

She enters the final stretch of the race with a substantial war chest after collecting more than $740,000 in contributions in April and the first half of May.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 8

Related
MarketRealist

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Met Her Husband During Her Dad’s Presidential Campaign

Bryan Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ husband, has worked on political campaigns before. The Colby College graduate was the media consultant for his father-in-law, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, as the latter ran for president in 2016. He also served as the media consultant for former U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho and as the campaign manager for former Alabama Gov. Robert J. Bentley. Now, he might become a political figure himself, with Sarah currently running for governor of Arkansas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Arkansas Elections
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Sarah
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democratic
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
HuffPost

HuffPost

65K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy