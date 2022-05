(Washington, D.C.) -- Senators from both sides of the political aisle are discussing gun legislation following two mass shootings within 10 days of each other. A group of 10 senators say two pieces of legislation have moved to the forefront; red flag laws and background check expansion. Other conversations around arming teachers, closing gun purchasing loopholes, and banning assault rifles are also being held, but lack sufficient support from both Democrats or Republicans.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO