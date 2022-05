Alaska’s Redistricting process may finally be finished, just in time for candidates to file for state office by the June 1 deadline. The most contentious element was the pairing of Anchorage House districts together to benefit Republicans. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled yesterday, for the second time, the board had engaged in quote “partisan gerrymandering. “intentionally discriminated against Girdwood and South Anchorage in order to maximize senate representation for Eagle River and the Republican party.”

