Sen. Chris Murphy pleads for something to be done about these shootings

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The Biden administration is planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrow, according to the Washington Post. Joe Moglia, former chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to weigh in.
