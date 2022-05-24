ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

19 students dead, 2 adults killed after Uvalde elementary school shooting

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrG4O_0fpGfEHo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XELtK_0fpGfEHo00
19 students dead, 2 adults killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting 05:25

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The death toll in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has risen.

According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. Two law enforcement officers were also shot, but survived.

The shooting happened shortly before noon at the school, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students, grades 2nd - 4th.

CBS News confirmed the 18-year-old suspect had a handgun and an assault rifle with him during the attack. Abbott said the suspect was a senior at a nearby high school and shot his 66-year-old grandmother sometime before entering the elementary school.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene to CBS News of arriving parents pulling 2nd and 3rd graders from school windows to safety. One woman told CBS 11 News she was frantically searching for her young niece.

"We haven't gotten any answers as to where she is... none."

The district said that the city's civic center was used as a reunification center and that parents could pick up their children there once everyone was accounted for.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously shared on Facebook that 13 children were transported there for treatment. Their post also said two patients were deceased.

A second hospital, University Hospital, tweeted shortly after the shooting, "We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don't have a condition to release at this time."

Later in the day, Grand Prairie ISD tweeted out their support for the victims, saying, "Our hearts are with the families and community of Uvalde, Texas and @Uvalde_CISD . As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at all of our elementary and secondary campuses for the remaining two days of school."

The Arlington Police Department also expressed their condolences, saying, "Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Uvalde. Sending our love to our brothers and sisters at the Uvalde Police Department , all of the other first responders who answered this call, and all those who will be investigating this case in the days / weeks to come."

"Our hearts are with the devastated community of Uvalde, Texas in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers," the Fort Worth Police Department shared on Facebook.

CBS 11 News spoke to Texas School Safety Center Director Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather, who said the shooting was another senseless act of violence.

"Ending the school year like this is extremely heartbreaking and our hearts and prayers go out to that entire community and the parents that lost their loved ones today," said Dr. Martinez-Prather .

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined other state officials in condemning the shooting. He sent CBS11 the following statement, which read in part: "This is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans as we mourn this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable."

Beto O'Rourke tweeted: "Our broken hearts are with Uvalde."

Adding to the conversation, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said, "Today is a dark day. We're all completely sickened and heartbroken. As of now, 15 innocent people are dead. Fourteen were children. Others are still in critical condition or otherwise injured, and we are all praying for each of them. I'm grateful for the heroes in law enforcement and first responders who responded to the scene and stopped the killer."

Retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson tweeted, "My heart is breaking for the Uvalde community. These are our children. We are failing them."

And it wasn't only politicians and police departments making statements about the mass shooting. Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea in a video tweeted before Tuesday night's NBA finals.

The Dallas Cowboys offered prayers for all those impacted, sharing: "The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today's tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims' families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary."

Uvalde is now one of the nation's deadliest elementary school shootings, a decade after 20 children and six staff members were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012 in Connecticut.

Gov. Abbott and President Biden have ordered flags at half-staff in honor of the victims.

"I'd hoped when I became president that I wouldn't have to do this," President Biden said during a press conference.

Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary before summer break.

Comments / 5

Datron Heath
5d ago

Wow, this is so sad! Why at an Elementary School?? I'm definitely praying for family of everyone involved 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Related
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
CBS DFW

Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Beto O'rourke
CBS DFW

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died

Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was one of two faculty members killed on Tuesday during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday morning, her husband and high school sweetheart Joe died from what family members said was a "medical emergency." "I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart," Irma Garcia's cousin Debra Austin wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear." One of the couple's nephews tweeted that Joe Garcia died after suffering a heart attack at home. "These two will make anyone feel loved no matter...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Cowboys#Violent Crime#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Robb Elementary School#Cbs News#Cbs 11 News#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
UVALDE, TX
AOL Corp

Texas school shooting suspect's grandfather speaks out

The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy