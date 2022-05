Zach LaVine’s first time in the NBA playoffs isn’t going well. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is dealing with a knee injury this season, and it is also drawing attention to his personal life. The NBA All-Star came to the league with his longtime partner, and since then, fans have been eager to know more about Hunter Mar, Zach LaVine’s girlfriend. She is low-key on social media, which further intrigues Timberwolves fans. Especially because Mar has another connection to a different professional athlete. Their engagement only drove the curiosity further. So we compiled all the details on Zach LaVine’s fiancée in this Hunter Mar wiki.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO