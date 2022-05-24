ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

NBC’s 2022 primetime summer season lineup

By Stephanie Thompson
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdUAe_0fpGXlQf00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s summer season is about to heat up with new shows and the return of popular series.

“America’s Got Talent” Season 17

Starting Tuesday, May 31, “America’s Got Talent” will begin its 17th season at 8 p.m. Executive producer Simon Cowell will return with fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, as well as host Terry Crews.

New shows and old favorites: NBC announces its 2022 fall lineup

According to NBC, this year’s summer installment of “AGT” promises fans, “surprise guest judges, new rounds, shocking twists and jaw-dropping moments.”

The live portion of the show begins on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will last six weeks until the season champion is crowned in the spectacular finale.

“Dancing with Myself” series premiere

Following the “America’s Got Talent” season premiere on May 31, reality competition newcomer, “Dancing with Myself” will debut at 10 p.m.

Inspired by viral dance crazes on social media, “everyday people” will “compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators,” the network reveals.

Creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy will be joined by host Camille Kostek in demonstrating the new dances contestants will have to perform. Each contestant has to work out their take on the routine in an “isolated pod” before putting their talents on display in front of the live studio audience.

While Shakira, Jonas and Koshy will provide feedback and choose which contestants advance in the competition, each night’s winner is ultimately selected by the studio audience and is rewarded with a cash prize.

The network notes that guest celebrities will also take part in submitting dance challenges.

‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore talks about series finale, new music tour

“America Ninja Warrior” Season 14

On Monday, June 6, “America Ninja Warrior” will return for Season 14. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall will be back on location in San Antonio, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for the national finals.

Once again, competitors as young as 15 years old will be allowed to take on the obstacle course for a chance to make it to the National Finals and win the top prize of $1 million.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” premiere

The unscripted genealogy series, “Who Do You Think You Are?” will make its return to NBC on Sunday, July 10.

The series documents celebrities tracing their family trees with the help of genealogists, historians and experts. This season the stars taking part in the quest to discover their family history includes Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

NBC states that the show will unlock “past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time.”

NBC SUMMER LINEUP

TUESDAY, MAY 31
“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*
“DANCING WITH MYSELF” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

MONDAY, JUNE 6
“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

SUNDAY, JULY 10
“WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?” (7-8 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man shot, found in car in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The man, whose name has not been released yet was airlifted to University Medical Center early Tuesday morning. DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM deputies were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 4600 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall. The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Shakira
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Matt Iseman
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Camille Kostek
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Zachary Levi
TVLine

Jon Cryer Eyes Sitcom Comeback With NBC Divorce Comedy From Heels EP

Click here to read the full article. Jon Cryer is getting ready to return to primetime: The Two and a Half Men alum is in talks to star in an NBC comedy that is nearing a pilot order, our sister site Variety reports. The untitled multi-cam comedy would star Cryer as Jim, who gets an amicable divorce from his wife Julia but continues living with her in their family home so they can both raise their kids and take turns taking care of them. It gets more complicated, though, “when the owner of his favorite sports team enters the picture and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’ Taps New Showrunners As Queen Latifah Series’ Developers Step Down Ahead Of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the CBS series The Equalizer based on the 1980s show, are stepping down as showrunners of the hit drama starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah after two seasons. Joseph C. Wilson, who has been on the show since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for Season 3. CBS is yet to renew any of its Universal Television-co-produced series, The Equalizer, the three FBI dramas and Magnum PI. All look good to continue, with the highly-rated FBIs...
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Season Premiere#Reality Tv#Wcmh#Agt
Variety

‘This Is Us’ Farewell to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Scores Second-Highest Ratings of Final Season

Click here to read the full article. “This Is Us” said goodbye to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson Tuesday — and so did many, many NBC viewers. The second-to-last episode of the Dan Fogelman-created family drama drew a 0.95 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.3 million viewers, according to Live + Same Day ratings from Nielsen. That is the second-highest rated and second-most watched episode of the sixth and final season of “This Is Us.” The top episode in both categories was the Jan. 4 Season 6 premiere, which got a 1.05 and 5.5 million viewers. The 9 p.m. “This...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

FOX Renews Surprising New Comedy for Second Season

The 2022-2023 television season continues to shape up this week and after announcing several cancellations last week, Fox announced some series renewals on Monday including one for a surprising comedy The network announced that Welcome to Flatch will be back for a second season. The news is a bit of a surprise as the comedy from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig hasn't exactly been a strong performer in terms of ratings. However, according to Deadline, Lionsgate made the network an attractive deal. In the announcement, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier called Bicks and Feig "incredible" partners and noted that the network "bets on creators."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Daytime Emmys Snub Ellen DeGeneres in Her Final Season of Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres will not have the opportunity to add another Emmy to her shelf for the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The series was not nominated for the Daytime Emmys' Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show for the first time in 18 years. DeGeneres was also snubbed in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy