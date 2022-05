Glendale coach Jeff Rogers told his team at halftime that the next goal would set the tone. The Falcons had to wait about 35 minutes for that next goal, but junior Reilly Heman scored twice in a minute-and-a-half span and the Glendale girls soccer team advanced to the Class 3 semifinals with a 4-0 win at Carl Junction in quarterfinal action on Saturday.

