ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

From North to South on Western Avenue

By Edward McClelland
Chicago magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no better way to see Chicago than on a Divvy e-bike. That little boost from the pedals feels like a superpower, the same mechanical augmentation of muscle that the $6 Million Man received from his bionic limbs. If I was going to ride the full 23-and-a-half miles of Western...

www.chicagomag.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwbchicago.com

Man reportedly shot inside Loop hotel overnight

An 18-year-old man told police someone shot him inside a Loop hotel room overnight. Chicago cops also responded to at least two other “shots fired” incidents early Sunday on the Near North Side that did not result in injuries. The injured man walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital for...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 wounded, 1 critically, in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Chicago's West Side. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Lockwood. At about 10:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle, and a 31-year-old woman was standing near his driver side window. Several...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while standing on porch in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 56-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon while standing on a porch. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of North Lavergne. At about 3:32 p.m., the man was on a porch when an offender traveling in a white SUV fired shots at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
Thrillist

The 20 Best Burger Joints in Chicago

The hamburger and its salty potato French fry sidekick are an unbeatable duo pretty much anywhere you go—but here in Chicago, we have the best of the best slinging some of the juiciest and greasiest burgers out there. And for those who prefer beefless options, alternatives like veggie burgers, Beyond Burgers, salmon burgers, black bean burgers, and turkey burgers await. No matter what kind of patty you're craving, we got you. Here are our favorite burger joints from Chicago’s best restaurants right now.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Pritzker Administration Awarding Millions In Tax Credits For Low-Income Households

The Pritzker administration is awarding millions in tax credits across the state. $34 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits will help 25 affordable housing developments across 15 counties in the coming year. The federal incentive in partnership with the Illinois Housing and Development Authority will create and/or preserve 1,343 units for low-income Illinoisans, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. The tax credits will go to places in Springfield, Champaign, Virden, and Chicago among others.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Chicago#Car Wash#Western Avenue#Automobile#Gentrification#Vehicles#The Pony Express
CBS Chicago

Man injured after scooter hit "baseball-sized" pothole in Chicago agrees to $600,000 settlement with city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pothole will cost the city of Chicago $600,000, after a man badly hurt in a fall while riding a scooter agreed to settle his lawsuit against the city.In June of 2019, Eloy Scheunemann hurt his knee falling off an electric scooter when he ran over a baseball-sized pothole near Wood and Iowa streets in West Town, and needed several surgeries.His attorneys said the city was notified about the pothole a week before the accident and failed to fix it."The most important thing is that nothing like this ever happens to anyone else's spouse, sibling, friend or loved one," said Scheunemann's attorney, Bryant Greening. "Here's hoping for a safe, injury-free summer for anyone who chooses to ride an electric scooter."The proposed $600,000 settlement with the city still must be approved by the City Council.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Burglar broke into 5 Lincoln Park homes on Tuesday, police say

A burglar broke into at least five apartments in a small part of Lincoln Park on Tuesday, according to an alert from Chicago police. The prowler forced his way through rear doors or windows during the morning and afternoon and took valuables from the homes. He left each scene on foot, the alert from Area Three detectives said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was shot inside of a store in Englewood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street. At about 1:10 p.m., the man was inside a store when an unknown offender entered, fired shots and fled from the location, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday night. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of West Columbus. At about 8:28 p.m., the victim was crossing the street when she was struck by a black SUV that was heading westbound, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Hundreds Line Up In Rain Across Chicago For Willie Wilson’s Grocery Giveaway: ‘It’s A Lot Of Help, Believe Me’

CHICAGO — People lined up in pouring rain Wednesday morning, hoping to nab a $25 grocery coupon during the latest round of Willie Wilson giveaways. Wilson, the millionaire mayoral candidate, is giving away $200,000 worth of grocery coupons at 29 stores in the city Wednesday. Hundreds of people lined up early at some of the grocery stores.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

51-year-old man reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood. Joey Turner, 51, was last seen Wednesday in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Turner is 6 feet tall and weighs...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two women shot in Gage Park

CHICAGO - Two women were shot and wounded early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The pair was standing on the sidewalk around 12:39 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. A 33-year-old and a 35-year-old were both...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy