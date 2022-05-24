Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Announces Series of Events to Commemorate 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

- - - MISTI STEPHENS, 36, health care operations director, Broken Arrow. Two children, 6 and 4, attend Undercroft Montessori School in Tulsa. "I think I got the same push alert that a lot of people did. And this, I don't know, sounds bad, but I guess is normal — I had that moment, because I was in the middle of a work call and I saw it on my iPhone, and my immediate response was, 'Oh, don't have capacity for that right now. Need to set that aside briefly and finish what I'm doing before I acknowledge that I even saw it.' So I finished, but even in that moment, I still thought, like, I can't actually deal with this until my kids go to bed, and then I can actually start to process this. I don't want them to see me an entire mess. So it was [Tuesday] evening after they went to bed before I really let myself kind of take it all in. Since then, it's been intermittent tears.

