ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Announces Series of Events to Commemorate 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, Black Wall Street Legacy Festival (Legacy Fest) announced the full schedule for its upcoming commemoration of the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. This series of community-led events, which include discussion panels, performances and guest appearances from artists, advocates and political leaders, will take place in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 1

Related
mvskokemedia.com

Native business owner reacts to slander

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – “You don’t look native enough,” said customers to Jake Keyes when they learn that he is the owner of Skydance Brewing Co., the first Native American owned brewery in City, according to its website. Keyes said, an oppressing issue that Natives must...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
kosu.org

Cherokee Nation taps brakes on proposed satellite courthouse in North Tulsa

A Tuesday Board of Adjustment meeting in Tulsa was supposed to hear a proposal for a new satellite courthouse that would serve the Cherokee Nation. The facility, which was slated for property called North Pointe, would help with the increased caseload as part of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision. Principal...
TULSA, OK
hppr.org

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING: Tulsa Opera Presents "Greenwood Overcomes" to Commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921

Greenwood Overcomes, from Tulsa Opera: The 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the most devastating instances of racial violence in U.S. history, resulted in the deaths of hundreds and the loss of thousands of businesses and homes. A century later, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission co-produced, with Tulsa Opera, Greenwood Overcomes, honoring the memory of what was commonly known as “Black Wall St.,” a vibrant, thriving Black community.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Overdue book from Oklahoma library returned after almost 46 years

OWASSO, Okla. — A book overdue from an Oklahoma library was finally returned after more than four decades. The Owasso Library posted on social media Thursday that a copy of "Annie Annie" that was due back at the Central Library in Tulsa on Sept. 8, 1976, was finally returned. Now, after almost 46 years, the book is back where it's supposed to be.
OWASSO, OK
CLASSIX 107.9

Three Survivors of The Tulsa Massacre Receive $1 Million From Donors

In 1921 the 10,000 Black residents of Tulsa’s neighborhood of Greenwood, witnessed the pillaging and destruction of their community. For about 18 hours, some 1,500 white men burned 1,256 houses along with various Black-owned businesses including a hospital and school. Greenwood once held the pillars of its nickname “Black Wall Street”. For decades America tried […]
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
David Banner
Black Enterprise

At Its Finest! 14-Year-Old Oklahoma Grad Now Holds Two Associate Degrees

A bright 14-year-old girl is proving that self-confidence is the key to obtaining not just one, but two associate degrees. Shania Muhammad was declared an official graduate this month with associate degrees from both HBCU Langston University, with Summa Cum Laude distinction, and Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), The Oklahoman reported. She was also named the youngest to ever graduate from the both institutions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

University of Tulsa recognizes upcoming 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary

The University of Tulsa marks the upcoming anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation Vanessa Adams-Harris spoke on the ongoing impact of the massacre and how violence is built on dehumanization. “We see with the death of Terence Crutcher, that’s a...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commemoration#The Black Wall Street#Black People#101st#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Legacy Fest
publicradiotulsa.org

'Not again': Tulsa-area parents discuss their reactions to the Uvalde school shooting

- - - MISTI STEPHENS, 36, health care operations director, Broken Arrow. Two children, 6 and 4, attend Undercroft Montessori School in Tulsa. "I think I got the same push alert that a lot of people did. And this, I don't know, sounds bad, but I guess is normal — I had that moment, because I was in the middle of a work call and I saw it on my iPhone, and my immediate response was, 'Oh, don't have capacity for that right now. Need to set that aside briefly and finish what I'm doing before I acknowledge that I even saw it.' So I finished, but even in that moment, I still thought, like, I can't actually deal with this until my kids go to bed, and then I can actually start to process this. I don't want them to see me an entire mess. So it was [Tuesday] evening after they went to bed before I really let myself kind of take it all in. Since then, it's been intermittent tears.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Jay Ellis grew up in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — If you are one of the thousands planning to see “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend, be on the lookout for Jay Ellis. Jay Ellis plays Lt. Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch in the reboot which came out May 26, 2022. Ellis likely pulled from his own background for the role, as his father spent more than 15 years in the Air Force.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

People in north Tulsa say bridge is falling apart

TULSA, Okla. — People living in north Tulsa say they’re concerned about a bridge that they say is falling apart. Maureen Tarver said she has major concerns with the bridge in her neighborhood near Independence and Madison Avenue. “It’s been bad for awhile because the trucks came here...
TULSA, OK
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy