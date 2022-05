Brandon Briscoe started Linkup Point in 2020 to fill a need he saw for outdoor sports enthusiasts to connect. A social network and contact point for people to find partners, guides, trips and information about outdoor recreation, Briscoe’s app occupies a unique place in the industry — the use of technology. It’s an area where Becky Leinweber, executive director of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, foresees growth.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO