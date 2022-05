The Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces presents “Fire and Fiber 2022” at the Tombaugh Gallery Friday, June 3-Sunday, June 26. The show is a biennial exhibition showing collaborative works of art by ceramic and fiber artists that has been presented since 2000. There is a new category this year, as Potters’ Guild members who work in both ceramics and fiber can enter works of art that encompass both media.

