Rolston St. Hilaire, head of the Department of Plant and Environmental Science at New Mexico State University, is the 2022 recipient of the Intellectual Property Award, which is handed out by NMSU’s Arrowhead Center to honor NMSU faculty or staff who have developed intellectual property and demonstrated work to realize societal, industrial and commercial benefits. Hilaire, left, was presented the award in April by NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. St. Hilaire has developed Mesa Glow, a maple tree that thrives in the desert Southwest and is now being sold in 20 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO