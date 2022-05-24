ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At least 19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

By Elisha Fieldstadt
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas — At least 19 children and two teachers were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The suspected shooter, who might have had a handgun and a rifle, was also killed when law...

www.today.com

The Associated Press

School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Once again, one of America’s deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation’s deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
TODAY.com

Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, Texas school teachers, remembered as heroes

Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles sacrificed their lives in an effort to save their young students at the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY from Uvalde on their courage and speaks with Melissa Falkowski, a teacher who helped hide kids in a closet during the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.May 26, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

She lost her daughter in a mass shooting. Here's what she will tell parents in Uvalde

Just under 10 years ago, a gunman opened fire at a theater in Aurora, Colo. It was 2012. Those killed included Sandy Phillips' daughter Jessi. One year later, she came by our studios and described her decision to become an activist, which she has been ever since. We've kept in touch every now and again. Phillips and her husband Lonnie filed a lawsuit against a gun dealer. The suit was dismissed due to a law that protects gun dealers, and they were told to pay the dealer's legal costs. They sold their house. They moved into an RV in which they travel from mass shooting to mass shooting. We find Sandy Phillips this morning in Buffalo after a shooting, while preparing to travel to Uvalde, Texas, after a shooting. Sandy Phillips, welcome back.
AURORA, CO
nbcrightnow.com

Local schools responses to Texas school shooting

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Several school districts in our region are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "Safety is the district’s top priority and we are taking immediate actions to strengthen school security for the remainder of the school year," says Richland School District Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger in a press release addressing school safety.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Uvalde council member says police arrived at school faster than reported

Everardo Zamora from the Uvalde City Council discusses on TODAY the latest updates on the shooting at Robb Elementary School and how the community is holding up. He says it is “completely false” that it took 40 minutes for the police to arrive at the school. “This whole place was full of police officers.”May 26, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Truck spews 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler across Pennsylvania highway

It was a hot-diggity-dog disaster. A Pennsylvania fire department worked its buns off cleaning up 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler spilled on a highway last Friday. The accident occurred on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, Pennsylvania, after a speeding tractor-trailer driver lost control of the 2004 Freightliner. The driver was 30-year-old Makendy Lachald, and a public information report of the incident shared on the Pennsylvania state police website said he may have sustained minor injuries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

