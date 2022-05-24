ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Obituary: Ronald L. Farner

By Adams County News Sources
 5 days ago

Ronald, Ronnie, Lee Farner, age 71, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at...

gettysburgconnection.org

Obituary: Robert E. Smith

Robert E. Smith (Bob), 79, of York Springs, entered into Gods eternal rest on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: Leonard O. Zimmerman

Leonard O. Zimmerman, age 22, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tyro, VA. He was born Tuesday, June 8…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: Adelene Sentz Kirkham

Adelene Gertrude Sentz (Diehl) Kirkham, 95 of Gettysburg passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born July 15, 1926 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Miller) Sentz. Adelene is survived by her loving husband Kenneth C. Kirkham. She is...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Alverta Goetz

Alverta Goetz, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born April 20, 1925 in Lemoyne, PA the daughter of the late Jesse and Kathryn (Biesecker) Landis. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1943. Alverta married Robert K. Goetz in 1946 and she had three children. She was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot, Grants and Nichols department stores for several years before retiring. Like much of her family she enjoyed the outdoors, picnicking, and camping. She also enjoyed spending time in Potter County.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Leonora D. Fleet

Leonora D. Fleet, 85, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born May 22, 1936 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late James Bernie Duffy and Lillian Augusta Reiley Duffy. Her husband of 52 years, William M. Fleet died in 2007.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Anna M. Jengeleski

Anna (Kurland) M. Jengeleski of Shippensburg and formerly of North Plainfield, NJ and Kulpmont, PA passed away peacefull…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: Russell D. Hawk, Sr.

Russell D. Hawk Sr., age 43 of York Springs, passed away May 15, 2022 at home. He was born December 26, 1978 to Robert H…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: Mary Lou Crutchfield

Mary Lou Crutchfield, 84, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday morning, May 15, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg. Born November 22, 1937 in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Mildred (Bessette) Gosselin. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Richard C. Crutchfield, Jr., of Gettysburg to whom she was married for 64 years.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Monuments Play Debuts

“Pale Erections: The Monuments Play,” a play based loosely on the militia/white supremacist takeover of Gettysburg National Military Park on July 4, 2000, made its debut before an appreciative audience Friday, May 27 at the Howard County Arts Council in Ellicott City. The play is written by Gettysburg native Kramer Hardman and directed by Gettysburg native Karen Land.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Phyllis A. Hykes

Phyllis Ann Hykes, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Marc…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
New Ox seniors move on to conquer new worlds

Although the weather was not auspicious during the ceremony, the futures of the New Oxford High School seniors who graduated on Thursday evening certainly are. Before the graduates accepted their diplomas, staff, faculty and fellow students reminded them that change is inevitable. The graduating seniors were encouraged to welcome change while never forgetting who they truly are.
NEW OXFORD, PA
Obituary: Earl ‘Bill’ Kuykendall

Earl (Bill) W. Kuykendall, 72, of Fairfield, PA died Monday evening, May 16, 2022 at the Waynesboro Hospital. Born May 31, 1949 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Earl B. and Theda (Izer) Kuykendall. He was the husband of Sharon M. Kuykendall, of Fairfield to whom he was married to for 10 years.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Lisa Cadigan is new ACAC Executive Director

Lisa Cadigan has been promoted to Executive Director of the The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC). Cadigan most recently held the position of Director of Outreach and Community Resources for the organization. Cadigan has been with the Arts Council in various capacities since 2013, serving as a board member and...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Obituary: Sandra Kay (Geagley) Reed

Sandra Kay (Geagley) Reed of Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA, left this world and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She received her Angel Wings on Mothers Day, May 8, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease. She was the first born to her...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Judie Butterfield is Gettysburg Garden Club May Speaker

Judith Butterfield, Gettysburg Borough Council member, avid environmentalist, and chair of the borough’s recycling committee, is the Gettysburg Garden Club’s guest speaker on May 26, 2022. The club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gettysburg Fire House, 35 Stratton Street, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Learn more about gardening from our master gardeners, hear an enlightening speaker, enjoy light refreshments, and consider joining the club.
GETTYSBURG, PA
