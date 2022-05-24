Obituary: Ronald L. Farner

Alverta Goetz, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born April 20, 1925 in Lemoyne, PA the daughter of the late Jesse and Kathryn (Biesecker) Landis. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1943. Alverta married Robert K. Goetz in 1946 and she had three children. She was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot, Grants and Nichols department stores for several years before retiring. Like much of her family she enjoyed the outdoors, picnicking, and camping. She also enjoyed spending time in Potter County.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO