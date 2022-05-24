ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Obituary: Leonard O. Zimmerman

By Adams County News Sources
 5 days ago

Leonard O. Zimmerman, age 22, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022...

Obituary: Robert E. Smith

Robert E. Smith (Bob), 79, of York Springs, entered into Gods eternal rest on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi….
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: Ronald L. Farner

Ronald, Ronnie, Lee Farner, age 71, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his residence in Shippensburg. He was born Jan….
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: Carol A. Baker

Carol A. Baker, 64, of Gettysburg, PA died Monday, May 23, 2022 at Cadia Health Care in Hyattsville, MD. Born April 2, 1958 in Frankfurt, Germany she was the daughter of John and Kathe (Geisser) Baker, of Fairfield, PA. Carol was a 1976 graduate of Fairfield High School. She received...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Adelene Sentz Kirkham

Adelene Gertrude Sentz (Diehl) Kirkham, 95 of Gettysburg passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born July 15, 1926 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Miller) Sentz. Adelene is survived by her loving husband Kenneth C. Kirkham. She is...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Leonora D. Fleet

Leonora D. Fleet, 85, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born May 22, 1936 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late James Bernie Duffy and Lillian Augusta Reiley Duffy. Her husband of 52 years, William M. Fleet died in 2007.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Alverta Goetz

Alverta Goetz, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born April 20, 1925 in Lemoyne, PA the daughter of the late Jesse and Kathryn (Biesecker) Landis. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1943. Alverta married Robert K. Goetz in 1946 and she had three children. She was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot, Grants and Nichols department stores for several years before retiring. Like much of her family she enjoyed the outdoors, picnicking, and camping. She also enjoyed spending time in Potter County.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Russell D. Hawk, Sr.

Russell D. Hawk Sr., age 43 of York Springs, passed away May 15, 2022 at home. He was born December 26, 1978 to Robert H….
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: Bradley Scott Pabody

Bradley Scott Pabody peacefully passed away at his home in Gettysburg on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Brad was born March 16, 1957 in Savannah, Georgia. He was the son of Nancy (Hoadley) Pabody and the late Ernest Pabody. He retired after serving twenty-five years as the Branch Chief of the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Monuments Play Debuts

“Pale Erections: The Monuments Play,” a play based loosely on the militia/white supremacist takeover of Gettysburg National Military Park on July 4, 2000, made its debut before an appreciative audience Friday, May 27 at the Howard County Arts Council in Ellicott City. The play is written by Gettysburg native Kramer Hardman and directed by Gettysburg native Karen Land.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Mary Lou Crutchfield

Mary Lou Crutchfield, 84, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday morning, May 15, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg. Born November 22, 1937 in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Mildred (Bessette) Gosselin. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Richard C. Crutchfield, Jr., of Gettysburg to whom she was married for 64 years.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Earl ‘Bill’ Kuykendall

Earl (Bill) W. Kuykendall, 72, of Fairfield, PA died Monday evening, May 16, 2022 at the Waynesboro Hospital. Born May 31, 1949 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Earl B. and Theda (Izer) Kuykendall. He was the husband of Sharon M. Kuykendall, of Fairfield to whom he was married to for 10 years.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Obituary: Phyllis A. Hykes

Phyllis Ann Hykes, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Marc….
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: Jean Therese McCullough

Jean Thérèse LaRue McCullough, age 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2022. She was born in her grandmothers house in Clifton Heights, PA on April 20th, 1931 to William and Marie LaRue. Jean graduated from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia in 1949, attended St, Josephs University in Brooklyn, New York and worked at Eastern Airlines in Rockefeller Center before marrying William (Bill) James McCullough, her husband of 67 years, who passed away in November 2020.
GETTYSBURG, PA
New Ox seniors move on to conquer new worlds

Although the weather was not auspicious during the ceremony, the futures of the New Oxford High School seniors who graduated on Thursday evening certainly are. Before the graduates accepted their diplomas, staff, faculty and fellow students reminded them that change is inevitable. The graduating seniors were encouraged to welcome change while never forgetting who they truly are.
NEW OXFORD, PA
Adams County Community Foundation Awards $45,540 in Grants for Littlestown

The late Dick Selby created The Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund as a permanent charitable endowment to honor his parents, Mary and Bernard, and the family’s commitment to their hometown of Littlestown. Each year the fund distributes charitable grants to nonprofits serving Littlestown, including three organizations that were important to Bernard and Mary Selby during their lifetime as well as a changing list of grants to meet current community needs. Thanks to the Community Foundation’s careful investment for long-term growth, this year’s grants for Littlestown total $27,300, 20% greater than in the previous year. The fund will continue for generations to come, a permanent reminder of the Selby family’s community spirit and generosity.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
