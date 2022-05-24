Obituary: Leonard O. Zimmerman

The late Dick Selby created The Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund as a permanent charitable endowment to honor his parents, Mary and Bernard, and the family’s commitment to their hometown of Littlestown. Each year the fund distributes charitable grants to nonprofits serving Littlestown, including three organizations that were important to Bernard and Mary Selby during their lifetime as well as a changing list of grants to meet current community needs. Thanks to the Community Foundation’s careful investment for long-term growth, this year’s grants for Littlestown total $27,300, 20% greater than in the previous year. The fund will continue for generations to come, a permanent reminder of the Selby family’s community spirit and generosity.

