Hammond, NY

Thomas W. Langtry, 61, of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas W. Langtry, age 61 of Hammond will be held at a time to be determined. Mr. Langtry passed away on Sunday (May 22, 2022) at Samaritan Medical Center after declining health. Surviving are four sisters Faye (Richard) Felt of Rural...

wwnytv.com

Carlton Roderick Kerr, 90, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Roderick Kerr, age 90, of Oswegatchie, passed away on May 27, 2022 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. There will be calling hours for Carlton on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at...
OSWEGATCHIE, NY
wwnytv.com

Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium, passed away May 26, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on March 10, 1947, in Watertown, daughter of Louis and Rose (Crescenzi) Alteri. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 and attended Jefferson Community College. On September 2, 1966, she married Dennis L. LaJuett in Watertown.
CALCIUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton, passed away Friday morning (May 25, 2022) at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice. As per Mark’s request there will not be any services. Mark was born in...
COLTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on December 6, 1930, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Leo and Clara (Hines) Seymour. She married Howard Nier Sr. on May 12,...
WATERTOWN, NY
City
Hammond, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Alexandria Bay, NY
City
Brier Hill, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Frederick J. Henderson, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Henderson, died at home Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Fred was born June 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY. He was the eldest son of the late John W. and Pauline Berkman Henderson. Fred graduated from Potsdam High School in 1960. He served in the...
NORWOOD, NY
Jeremy J. Wylie, 39, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jeremy J. Wylie, age 39, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Wylie passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.
LOWVILLE, NY
Joseph J. Glowfeskie, 81, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. Glowfeskie passed away Wednesday, May 25th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome, NY. He was 81 years old. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28th at the Queen of Heaven Church, Henderson. Burial will be at the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson.
HENDERSON, NY
Duane A. Clookey, 67, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Duane A. Clookey are sadden to report his passing away on May 25th 2022 at Upstate Memorial Hospital. Duane was 67 years old. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
WADDINGTON, NY
Margaret S. Desormeau, 100, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret S. Desormeau, 100 years of age, of Theresa, NY passed away May 14, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where she had been residing. Born on March 13, 1922, in Philadelphia, NY, she was the daughter of Cassius David and Anna Barbara Mohrherr Alton. She graduated as valedictorian from Theresa High School in 1939 and married Gerald William Desormeau on November 1, 1941, at the Theresa Presbyterian Manse.
THERESA, NY
Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell, 65, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The world just lost a beloved wife, amazing mom and loving grandma, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell on Saturday May 21, 2022. Jackie was born in Massena, on August 23, 1956. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena.
MASSENA, NY
Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of East Hatfield Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Phyllis was born November 16, 1934 in Fort Covington, the daughter of the late Carl and Genevieve (Finnegan) Brockway. She attended and graduated from school in Fort Covington. On November 27, 1952, she married Julian LaCourse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Covington. He predeceased her on March 20, 2019.
MASSENA, NY
Obituaries
William Nichol Sloan, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William Nichol Sloan, age 87 of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 24th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. There will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 31st from 1-3pm and 4-7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
Claude F. Sprowls, 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Claude F. Sprowls, age 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon, passed away on May 24, 2022 at his home. As per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral service, but there will be a Celebration of Life held later in the summer. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
LISBON, NY
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization. The house at 461 Portage Street in Watertown was up for auction on Saturday. Mason Auction Block was selling it. The company’s executive assistant says about half of the profits will go...
WATERTOWN, NY
‘Career Jam’ draws hundreds to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students have a bit of a different answer for their parents when they ask them what they learned in school Thursday. Hundreds of eighth graders from across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties took part Thursday in the annual Career Jam. Businesses from across the area came to the Watertown Ice Arena to show students what might be in store for them when after graduation. The event drew the state Labor Commissioner to Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
HERKIMER, NY

