I would like to thank Franklin County Democrats on behalf of Sheri Morgan and myself for our victory in the recent primary election. We look forward to representing you and our Democratic values at State Committee meetings. I would also like to thank Trish and Dave Cordell for their last 6+ years of service in those positions. Due to their work, the Franklin County Democratic Committee is a better organization, and we look forward to working with them in the future.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO