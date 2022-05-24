ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NY

Graveside Services: Betty D. Robinson, 94, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Services for Betty D. Robinson, 94, Norfolk, will be...

Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium, passed away May 26, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on March 10, 1947, in Watertown, daughter of Louis and Rose (Crescenzi) Alteri. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 and attended Jefferson Community College. On September 2, 1966, she married Dennis L. LaJuett in Watertown.
CALCIUM, NY
Frederick J. Henderson, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Henderson, died at home Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Fred was born June 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY. He was the eldest son of the late John W. and Pauline Berkman Henderson. Fred graduated from Potsdam High School in 1960. He served in the...
NORWOOD, NY
Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on December 6, 1930, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Leo and Clara (Hines) Seymour. She married Howard Nier Sr. on May 12,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton, passed away Friday morning (May 25, 2022) at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice. As per Mark’s request there will not be any services. Mark was born in...
COLTON, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Norfolk, NY
Canton, NY
Duane A. Clookey, 67, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Duane A. Clookey are sadden to report his passing away on May 25th 2022 at Upstate Memorial Hospital. Duane was 67 years old. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
WADDINGTON, NY
Linda Armstrong, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - God saw the load getting heavy, and the hill too hard to climb. He gently closed Linda’s eyes and whispered “Peace be Thine”. Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at 5 A.M. Linda peacefully entered into eternal rest at Sam Keep Home, her residence in Watertown, New York. She was a devoted sister, surrogate mother among the s[iritual children in her church of faith, and was loved by family, friends who knew her well. She was cheerful and had a compassion for people who was down trodden. Linda made many friends at the home where she resided. Because of her congenial personality and bringing sunshine to others, she was voted Resident of the month and is featured in the June 2022 nursing home newsletter. Linda loved to sing and in her former years played the steel drums in a traveling orchestra (Northern Lights) in Canada. Amongst her many God given talents, she was talented in crafting beautiful works of art. The life Linda lived was a testimony to her strong belief. Linda spent many years as a dedicated bible worker for her church and was instrumental in sharing the love of God through diligent bible studies.
WATERTOWN, NY
Christine V. Chapman, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for Christine V. Chapman will be 2:00pm Tuesday, May 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the funeral at the Watertown VFW on Bellew Avenue. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of her family.
WATERTOWN, NY
Jeremy J. Wylie, 39, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jeremy J. Wylie, age 39, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Wylie passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Walter Smith
Joseph J. Glowfeskie, 81, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. Glowfeskie passed away Wednesday, May 25th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome, NY. He was 81 years old. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28th at the Queen of Heaven Church, Henderson. Burial will be at the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson.
HENDERSON, NY
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home

Grape Blossom Festival brings people to the winery to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend. Friday Sports: A rainy day on the links for the Section 10 Golf Championship. With gas prices hitting record highs, people still hitting the road. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT.
WATERTOWN, NY
Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of River Road, Richville, NY, passed away at his home, after a long illness. He was best known to his friends and family as Bud and to the farming community as R. Carl or just Carl. He was born on July...
RICHVILLE, NY
Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.
LOWVILLE, NY
Claude F. Sprowls, 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Claude F. Sprowls, age 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon, passed away on May 24, 2022 at his home. As per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral service, but there will be a Celebration of Life held later in the summer. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
LISBON, NY
Margaret S. Desormeau, 100, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret S. Desormeau, 100 years of age, of Theresa, NY passed away May 14, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where she had been residing. Born on March 13, 1922, in Philadelphia, NY, she was the daughter of Cassius David and Anna Barbara Mohrherr Alton. She graduated as valedictorian from Theresa High School in 1939 and married Gerald William Desormeau on November 1, 1941, at the Theresa Presbyterian Manse.
THERESA, NY
James M. Pray, 43, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James M. Pray, age 43, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of East Hatfield Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Phyllis was born November 16, 1934 in Fort Covington, the daughter of the late Carl and Genevieve (Finnegan) Brockway. She attended and graduated from school in Fort Covington. On November 27, 1952, she married Julian LaCourse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Covington. He predeceased her on March 20, 2019.
MASSENA, NY
‘Career Jam’ draws hundreds to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students have a bit of a different answer for their parents when they ask them what they learned in school Thursday. Hundreds of eighth graders from across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties took part Thursday in the annual Career Jam. Businesses from across the area came to the Watertown Ice Arena to show students what might be in store for them when after graduation. The event drew the state Labor Commissioner to Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
Mary “Louise” Helmer, 91, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside memorial service for Mary “Louise” Helmer age 91 of Dekalb Jct will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at the Ogdensburg Cemetery with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Helmer passed away at her home with her granddaughter Heather by her side. Mrs. Helmer passed away on Monday (May 23, 2022). Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY

