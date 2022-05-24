Graveside Services: Betty D. Robinson, 94, of Norfolk

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - God saw the load getting heavy, and the hill too hard to climb. He gently closed Linda’s eyes and whispered “Peace be Thine”. Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at 5 A.M. Linda peacefully entered into eternal rest at Sam Keep Home, her residence in Watertown, New York. She was a devoted sister, surrogate mother among the s[iritual children in her church of faith, and was loved by family, friends who knew her well. She was cheerful and had a compassion for people who was down trodden. Linda made many friends at the home where she resided. Because of her congenial personality and bringing sunshine to others, she was voted Resident of the month and is featured in the June 2022 nursing home newsletter. Linda loved to sing and in her former years played the steel drums in a traveling orchestra (Northern Lights) in Canada. Amongst her many God given talents, she was talented in crafting beautiful works of art. The life Linda lived was a testimony to her strong belief. Linda spent many years as a dedicated bible worker for her church and was instrumental in sharing the love of God through diligent bible studies.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO