Norwood, NY

Graveside Services: Thomas Fiacco, 94, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Thomas Fiacco, 94, a lifelong...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Duane A. Clookey, 67, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Duane A. Clookey are sadden to report his passing away on May 25th 2022 at Upstate Memorial Hospital. Duane was 67 years old. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Frederick J. Henderson, 79, of West Potsdam

WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Henderson, 79, of County Route 35, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however they are incomplete at this time.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of East Hatfield Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Phyllis was born November 16, 1934 in Fort Covington, the daughter of the late Carl and Genevieve (Finnegan) Brockway. She attended and graduated from school in Fort Covington. On November 27, 1952, she married Julian LaCourse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Covington. He predeceased her on March 20, 2019.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside services for Nancy I. O’Leary, 67, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Nancy I. O’Leary, 67, a resident of Chase Mills, will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Nancy passed away on December 31, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CHASE MILLS, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Norwood, NY
State
New York State
City
Potsdam, NY
wwnytv.com

Jeremy J. Wylie, 39, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jeremy J. Wylie, age 39, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Wylie passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

William Nichol Sloan, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William Nichol Sloan, age 87 of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 24th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. There will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 31st from 1-3pm and 4-7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Beverly A. Oliver, 89, of West Stockholm

WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Beverly A. Oliver, 89, passed away early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Forest City, North Carolina. Beverly was born on September 19, 1932, in West Stockholm, New York, the daughter of the late Bernard and Celeita (Cheney) Greene. She attended local schools and later graduated from Watertown Business School. On October 13, 1951, she married Frank Oliver at the First Methodist Church Parsonage in Watertown. He predeceased on October 10, 2006. Beverly worked 20 years as a loan officer at Key Bank and retired in 1986.
WEST STOCKHOLM, NY
#Graveside Services#Wwny#The Buck Funeral Home
wwnytv.com

Margaret S. Desormeau, 100, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret S. Desormeau, 100 years of age, of Theresa, NY passed away May 14, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where she had been residing. Born on March 13, 1922, in Philadelphia, NY, she was the daughter of Cassius David and Anna Barbara Mohrherr Alton. She graduated as valedictorian from Theresa High School in 1939 and married Gerald William Desormeau on November 1, 1941, at the Theresa Presbyterian Manse.
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

P. Marjorie (Benedict) Belanger, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - P. Marjorie (Benedict) Belanger, age 88, of 309 Trippany Road, Massena, NY passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Marge is survived by her son Raymond, many nieces and nephews along with her sisters in law, Sally Benedict, Doris Benedict, and Joyce Benedict. She was predeceased by her husband, John in September 2018, her brothers, Michael Benedict 2008, Harry Benedict 2013 along with her youngest brother David (Eddie) Benedict 2014. Margie was born in Hogansburg on August 12, 1933, daughter of Alexander and Mary (Pointe) Benedict. Marge attended Mohawk Indian School, Bombay High School for 2 years and graduated from Massena High School in 1952. On November 22, 1952 Margie married John Belanger at the St. Regis Catholic Church at St. Regis, Quebec. Marge was employed at several various business’ throughout her working career including Bob’s Motor as a clerk and receptionist, as assistant bookkeeper at Seaway Volkswagen, Secretary at Twin Rivers School within Massena Central School System and retired from the Town of Massena as the Receiver of Taxes and Assessments in 1995. Throughout the years Margie was active as a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts in Pack 31. She loved weekly campouts, initially in a VW bus camper, then truck camper and then various motor homes, as there were active the local Eskimo Travel Camper Club. She with her husband John traveled the USA in their 38ft. motor home before eventually settling down in Bradenton, Florida. In Bradenton John and Margie enjoyed the years in their new home located along the Bradenton River. Margie could not relax so she re-entered the working world as a secretary to a law firm. Eventually, after 10 years of Florida life they returned to Massena to enjoy the four seasons. Once back in Massena, she was enjoying going out for a meal with old friends from her Mohawk elementary school; she participated in the monthly lunches with the retired Secretary’s of Massena School System. Her daily walks with her neighbors and friends provide good conversations when she was not enjoyed the wonders of reading a good mystery. Relaxation was growing flowers, and caring for a good size veggie garden provided much relaxation. Loved her “Grand Dog’s” and reading books. She loved traveling, visiting many states in her RV travels. Memorial donations are requested to Massena Humane Society. Donaldson Funeral Home will be providing the service of the family with a private burial at her family plot within Calvary Cemetery.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Morning Checkup: Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scholarships are available for RNs looking to further their education. Beth Fipps is Samaritan Foundation vice president and Marie Hess is a member of the Susan Peters Scholarship committee. They talked about the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Career Jam’ draws hundreds to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students have a bit of a different answer for their parents when they ask them what they learned in school Thursday. Hundreds of eighth graders from across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties took part Thursday in the annual Career Jam. Businesses from across the area came to the Watertown Ice Arena to show students what might be in store for them when after graduation. The event drew the state Labor Commissioner to Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Boil-water advisory lifted in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials have given the all-clear on a boil-water advisory for a section of Proctor Avenue. The advisory affected the street’s 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks. It was lifted early Friday afternoon. The measure was taken when a faulty valve was replaced, which...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Facebook auction to benefit Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a live Facebook auction next month to benefit the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island. Outreach coordinator Darlene Sourwine and board member Rick Gefell said they’re asking for donations for the fundraiser. Watch the video for their interview on 7...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Reward offered in ‘suspicious’ Felts Mills fire

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Bura wants to know why her business burned. And she’s offering a reward. This week, state police confirmed the April 15 fire at Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters is suspicious, and they’re investigating. Joanne was in business for 26 years, and the...
FELTS MILLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Felts Mills fire ‘suspicious’

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - State police now say a fire in April which destroyed a business in Felts Mills is suspicious. Volunteers were called to Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters just after 1 AM on April 15, and fought a fire which lasted for hours. Several departments battled the...
FELTS MILLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Massive effort mounted to rescue stranded kayaker

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Rescuing a kayaker stranded Wednesday night in the town of Colton involved a massive rescue effort by two fire departments, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services, state forest rangers, county dispatchers, and Fort Drum. Emergency Services director Matthew Denner said a man in his 40s called...
COLTON, NY
wwnytv.com

SPCA: a lot of kittens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s definitely kitten season at the Jefferson County SPCA. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the shelter gets calls daily about litters people have found. “They’re coming in constantly,” she said. There are also 15 dogs ready for adoption. You can stop by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

