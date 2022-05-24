Girl Hospitalized In Prince William Shooting (DEVELOPING)

Prince William County Police are investigating after a body was found in Woodbridge, the department said on Twitter.Death Investigation | #Woodbridge – #PWCPD is in the area of Route 1 and Mount Pleasant Dr investigating a death. The victim, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this tim…
Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot. U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.
TRIANGLE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on May 18 before an arrest was made in this case. An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Prince William County on May 16. Officers responded to the shooting of Miles Hall, 52, of Triangle...
A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
A 31-year-old man was killed in a late night dirt bike accident that happened in Baltimore, authorities said. Police responded to the accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on...
Authorities said that a man fleeing arrest crashed into multiple state trooper cruisers Friday, May 26, during a several-mile-long chase. The pursuit began in Warren County when a car refused to stop for police just before 8 a.m. Though, it's unclear why police wanted to pull him over. That kicked …
A Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy was under investigation after being accused of Snapchatting with high school girls and hanging out with them while on duty. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports on the matter.
UPDATE 10:40 p.m. (5/25/22) — A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being caught in the middle of gunfire in her Prince William County neighborhood. Surveillance video caught the incident and shows more of what happened, as well as how the young children in the neighborhood recognized that something was off. When watching, you can hear children saying to one another, “Who are they?” “A bad guy! Remember?”
A 17-year-old has died in a double shooting that happened in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The shooting happened in the area of East Pratt Street and Light Street around 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police. Responding officers found two 17-year-old victims, on…
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot dead inside a car overnight in South Baltimore. Baltimore police were notified by MTA police about a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Baltimore police said. Upon arrival, officers located...
A 41-year-old woman pushed her way into a couple's Manassas condo during a fight and used a stun gun to attack them and threaten them with a knife, police said. Taheera Johnson, of Manassas, was arrested just after midnight Friday, May 27, when police arrived at a home on Gales Court and found her …
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three people have been sent to the hospital, including a firefighter after a large fire at an apartment building in Lanham, Maryland. Prince George's County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a call of a fire around 1:55 a.m. in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road.
A 15-year-old student brought a knife to a Woodbridge high school earlier this week and was stabbed during a fight in the bathroom, police said. Prince William County police said students were arguing just after the start of classes on Wednesday, May 25, in one of the bathrooms at Woodbridge Senior…
A female juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Prince William County, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge around 7:18 p.m., according to a Tweet from Prince William County Police. No word on the victim's condition. The investigation is ongoing....
